New research reveals the best Welsh beaches to visit this Spring

Ella Groves

With the Easter holidays upon us, new research has revealed the top beaches in Wales to visit this Spring, each one perfect for those looking for their next Welsh adventure.

Outdoor experts from GO Outdoors have analysed average spring temperatures, rainfall, sunshine hours and Google reviews to reveal the best beaches across Wales.

Gower, Pembrokeshire, and Ceredigion prove to be the top spots for a beach day out with all three locations having two beaches place on the list.

Rhossili Bay Beach, Gower

Taking the top spot on the list is Rhossili Bay Beach in Swansea with a near-perfect score of 8.23 out of 10.

The bay, located on the Gower Peninsula, stretches over three miles and boasts golden sands and iconic landmarks such as Worms Head and Rhossili Down.

The beach is dog-friendly year-round, National Trust members can enjoy free parking, and there are plenty of cafes to choose from just a few minutes’ walk away.

The experts shared that one review even called Rhossili Bay Beach ‘one of the most beautiful beaches you will see – in the UK or even in Europe’.

Barafundle Beach, Pembrokeshire

Just missing out on the first place spot with a score of 8.22 out of 10 is Barafundle beach in Pembrokeshire.

The breathtaking beach is a short walk from the National Trust car park, and the experts share it has been described as being ‘like paradise’, often having been compared to a Caribbean beach.

Barafundle Bay Beach also sees 15mm less rain on average than Rhossili Bay Beach, and has 7 daily sunshine hours on average.

Traeth Mwnt, Ceredigion

Rounding up the top three spots with a score of 7.6 out of 10 is Traeth Mwnt, Ceredigion.

The cove is full of golden sand where on a clear day, visitors can catch a glimpse of the mountains of Eryri, and dolphins can often be seen playing in the bay.

The experts noted that reviews of the beach often praised the beach kiosk, which offers food and drink, and celebrate the beautiful views.

Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire

Known for its appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One where it was a backdrop for Shell Cottage and the site of Dobby’s grave, Freshwater West is a must-visit for many film fans.

You can even still visit the “grave” of Dobby the House Elf and leave your own stone tribute.

But if you’re not a Harry Potter fan, don’t worry – the beach still offers plenty for you to enjoy.

Described on Visit Pembrokeshire as a “surfers paradise”, the south-westerly facing beach has the best waves in the county.

However the website also notes that visitors should be aware that the sand dunes are fragile and as such no camping or barbeques are allowed.

Traeth Aberdaron, Llŷn Peninsula

Securing fifth place in the list is Traeth Aberdaron in the Llŷn Peninsula with a score of 7.0 out of 10.

With an average of 7.5 hours of spring sunshine hours recorded daily, Traeth Aberdaron takes the top spot for sunniest beach in the list, meaning if you’re looking for a place to catch a tan this Easter it could be the ideal spot for you.

Home to an annual sailing regatta and watersports such as surfing and wakeboarding, the beach is perfect for those looking for some outdoor adventures this Spring.

Visit Snowdonia has shared that whilst dogs are welcome on the beach they should be kept to the left side of the slipway.

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower

Three Cliffs Bay’s “scenic, sandy beach, backed by three limestone cliffs is a spectacular shoreline of sand dunes, salt marsh and encrusted with rock pools” according to Visit Wales, and it is clear to see why the tourist hotspot made the list.

One of the most photographed places on the peninsula, Three Cliffs Bay is the perfect day trip for any budding photographers looking to take some snaps of the beautiful Welsh outdoors.

However, Visit Wales also warns visitors to stay aware of how unpredictable nature can be and to watch out for strong tides and currents whilst enjoying the beach.

Dunraven Bay, Vale of Glamorgan

Also known as Southerdown Beach, Dunraven Bay in the Vale of Glamorgan is an incredibly popular beach with locals.

Visit the Vale note that the beach is a great place to fossil hunt and boasts some of the best rock pools along the coast.

It is also a designated ‘Seaside Award’ beach – the national standard for the best beaches across the UK – meaning you’re guaranteed to find a clean, attractive, and well managed beach.

Visitors can also enjoy the nearby village of Southerndown, Dunraven Castle Ruins, and Dunraven Gardens found just up from the beach.

Traeth Llanddwyn, Anglesey

Said to be an “ideal picnic site during fine weather” by Visit Wales, it is easy to see why Llanddwyn Beach has made it into the list.

Offering views of Eryri National Park, Caernarfon, and the Llŷn Peninsula, this north Wales beach is a must-visit for anyone searching for the best Welsh beaches.

The beach is however a source of some controversy as, although it is not an official nude beach, it remains a popular spot with local naturists/nudists.

Aberystwyth South Beach, Ceredigion

The final beach on the list is Aberystwyth’s South Beach, located between the town’s castle and the harbour breakwater.

Described by Visit Wales as quieter than Aberystwyth’s North Beach but still boasting a full range of shops, services, and other attractions, it is the ideal spot for anyone looking to relax by the Welsh coastline this Spring.

Dogs are welcome but restrictions apply from May to the end of September so pet owners should check prior to visiting.

Calum Jones, Author & Outdoor Enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: “As the days get longer and the weather warms up, spring is the perfect time to explore the stunning coastlines across the UK. From Druridge Bay Beach in the North East to Immeridge Bay in the South West, there are breathtaking beaches to discover all around the country.

“When planning your spring beach trip, keep in mind that British weather can still be unpredictable. Bring a waterproof jacket to stay dry in case of sudden showers, choose supportive, waterproof footwear for any slippery sand or rocks, and layer your clothing so you can easily adjust to changing temperatures.

“Sun protection is also important, even in spring. Apply a generous layer of suncream before you head out, and don’t forget a cap and sunglasses to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.”

You can find Go Outdoors website here.