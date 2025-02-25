Nine Welsh locations make coveted ’50 most beautiful places in the UK’ list

Nine Welsh locations have appeared in a coveted list of the 50 most beautiful places in the UK – with two spots in Wales making the all-important top ten.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released its 4th annual ranking of the ‘50 Most Beautiful Places in the UK’ for 2025, highlighting the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, historic villages, and hidden gems.

Since launching the list in 2022, the company has taken on board readers’ suggestions from previous years, alongside insights from top UK travel photographers, to ensure the ranking reflects the very best the UK has to offer.

From Scotland’s Fairy Pools to the cobbled charm of the Shambles in Yorkshire, this year’s list continues to celebrate the UK’s finest natural and architectural beauty.

The top fifty was compiled by travel expert, Lauren Coton at Enjoy Travel, who wrote: “Each country across the world has its own fair share of beautiful sights, wonders and locations, and the UK is rife with stunning natural beauty, historic landmarks and cultural wonders.”

“In this list, we’ll discover the top 50 most beautiful and intriguing places in the UK, from natural phenomena to man-made ornate structures that are worthy of filling up your camera roll.”

Welsh Entries

An incredible nine locations in Wales made

First in the list at number 40 is Portmeirion in Gwynedd.

They write: “This quaint and unique little village in North West Wales is truly enchanting– complete with colourful Italian-style buildings and perfectly-trimmed greenery, the village is perfect for a wander or stroll.

“Whether you want to stay here, host an event or gathering, or simply wander around and enjoy the sights, Portmeirion is a charming place to be and is akin to an Italian resort town.”

The next entry at number 33 is Pembrokeshire National Park.

Big Travel shared: “The Pembrokeshire Coast of west Wales is truly a beautiful place to be– from its rugged coastal cliffs and swathes of greenery, to its stunning beaches and medieval castles that are truly quintessential British countryside gems.

“If you’re looking for a breathtaking landscape to snap multiple pictures of, or you’re looking for a scenic coastal walk or a place to take the family, look no further.”

Next up, at number 30 is the Gower Peninsula, Swansea.

Lauren Coton writes: “Gower Peninsula is one of the best loved coastlines in Wales and across the UK, with its natural attractions enticing avid hikers, sun lovers and amateur or professional photographers alike.

“Located close to Swansea Bay, it’s a firm favourite of many citygoers who want a relaxing and scenic holiday close to home.”

“Unmissable”

Conwy Castle took the number 28 spot. Used as the set of several high-profile films, and a truly unmissable historic symbol, Conwy Castle is more than worthy of being labelled as beautiful.

Originally a fortification in the 13th century, the castle has since been partially restored to preserve its historic charm and give visitors an authentic taste of medieval life, whether enjoying its exterior or wandering the hallways and staircases of its interior.

Abereiddy Beach in Pembrokeshire comes in at a respectable 23.

They write: “If you want to visit the Icelandic Blue Lagoon without having to leave the country, now’s your chance, as Abereiddy Beach is home to the Welsh version of the popular attraction.

“The water is tinged a blueish colour thanks to slate, as the lagoon is the site of a former quarry.

“Although this version is far less known and isn’t geothermal, it is well worth a visit– here you can swim, bathe and enjoy the views, paddle or jump off cliffs into the water, or alternatively visit the nearby beach which is equally revered among locals.”

The Gower makes a second appearance, with Three Cliffs Bay coming in at number 16.

Big 7 Travel write: “Like a picture from a postcard, the Three Cliffs Bay area in the Gower Bay in west Wales is about as picturesque as you can possibly get.

“Gorgeous beaches, vast cliffs, narrow waterways and rocky archways characterise this natural wonder– it’s no surprise that Gower Peninsula and its beaches and bays are popular among avid photographers. ”

Next on the list is Sgwd Yr Eira in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The writer shares: “A series of cascading streams of water make up this waterfall in the Bannau, and you can actually walk behind the falls for the perfect professional shot!

Surrounded by greenery and rocky walls, the Sgwd Yr Eira looks as though it has stepped out of a fantasy film.

Swallow Falls is the second highest entry for Wales on the coveted list, nabbing the number 6 spot.

The article says: “Swallow Falls is a gem of Eryri National Park, with the accolade of being an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty characterised by its flowing waterfall nestled in a scenic wooded area.”

It adds: “The falls are a top tourist attraction in the area, and make for a great picturesque backdrop for hikes or photographs.”

And the icing on the cake for Welsh locations, at number one is Eryri National Park itself.

They write: “Eryri National Park in North Wales is one of the most picturesque locations in the UK, featuring the iconic Yr Wyddfa.

“Eryri National Park deserves to be recognised for its beauty, from its mountain range and lakes to its miles-long coastline. If you want to challenge yourself, why not try climbing Yr Wyddfa (if you want to cheat there is a train that takes you up the mountain) or attempt one of the less strenuous hiking trails?”

Read the full rundown of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the UK here.

