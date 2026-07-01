Only Welsh city long listed for City of Culture 2029 set to hold the flag firm

Nation.Cymru staff

Only one Welsh city has been long listed for the UK City of Culture 2029 and they will be firmly flying the Welsh flag.

Wrexham is home to several significant historical sites, including Chirk Castle, Erddig Hall, St Giles’ Church, and Minera Lead Mines. It’s also home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is bursting with museums and heritage centres – all offering a glimpse into the region’s rich heritage and cultural identity.

Following the footsteps of the arts & culture, music and sports sectors who have all shown public support for the bid, Wrexham’s heritage sector has now come together to show their passion and pride for the place they call home.

Wrexham Miners Project is just one of the many heritage organisations who are showing their deep support for Wrexham.

Wendy Hett, Board Trustee comments: “The Wrexham Miners Project is centred around a historic building that was originally constructed to train rescue miners. Today, we are carefully restoring and preserving this important heritage site so that it can once again serve the community in the spirit for which it was originally built.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do and Wrexham’s greatest asset has always been the people who call it home. We work with local people daily – running weekly classes, guided tours, and education programmes to bring people together, educate, and build a genuine sense of belonging.

“Looking after its cultural heritage is important because it preserves the stories, achievements, and identity of the people who built the town. It allows us to celebrate the talent that exists across Wrexham, while ensuring future generations understand and take pride in where they come from.

“Wrexham is receiving global attention like never before, but we’ve never lost our cultural identity even in the height of fame. That’s why it deserves to win the UK City of Culture.”

Heneb; an independent charity dedicated to uncovering and preserving Wales’ rich archaeological heritage, is also firmly backing Wrexham’s bid.

Chief Executive, Richard Nicholls comments: “Wrexham demonstrates exactly what the UK City of Culture programme is designed to recognise: authentic, community-rooted culture with strong historical foundations.

“Wrexham’s deeply rooted history is recorded from prehistoric times right through to the Roman period. Industrial archaeology found in the Clywedog Valley is internationally significant with ironworks, coal mining and lead extraction, and this kind of history demonstrates just how landscapes and communities have continually adapted to economic, political and environmental change.

“For archaeology and heritage, investment through the UK City of Culture can be genuinely transformatory. Wrexham is home to a UNESCO Heritage Site, and funding would support heritage professionals to accelerate conservation of sites like this and many others. It would also support increased public engagement, establish more apprenticeship opportunities for young people, and create sustainable workforces through skills development and training.”

History

Shining a light on both Wrexham’s history and the present day is Karl Hargrave, founder and owner of Visit Wrexham. Through online platforms, Karl creates content that supports the local people, as well as telling stories of its deep, rooted past.

Visit Wrexham is also an official ambassador, committed to supporting Wrexham’s UK City of Culture journey.

Hargrave said: “Wrexham is a place steeped in history. Its football club has a very proud 162-year history, making it the world’s 3rd oldest football club and the world’s oldest international football stadium. The Football Association of Wales was also born in Wrexham 150-years ago at the Wynnstay Arms Hotel, which is being celebrated this year as part of the ‘Year of Wonder’.

“Wrexham also has hugely important industrial and mining roots located around the city, set against six nearby country parks. Currently experiencing a renaissance, Wrexham combines traditional pubs and independent shops with major new developments.

“If Wrexham wins the title for UK City of Culture 2029, it will help to drive tourism, create more jobs and improve infrastructure in the city, uniting our communities and breathing new life into the city. I’m proud to be an ambassador for Wrecsam2029 and being part of creating a legacy that ensures our home continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Wrexham’s Year of Wonder is a 150 year-old celebration of the year 1876 – a time of great historical significance for the city.

Key events

Key events included the founding of the Football Association of Wales at the Wynnstay Hotel, the opening of Ruabon Road Cemetery as a landscaped garden cemetery, the first National Eisteddfod, and a four-month Art Treasures and Exhibition. The year-long festival will bring communities together to celebrate Wrexham’s past, present and future.

Dave McCall from the Wrexham Year of Wonder Steering Group comments: “The objective of our ‘Wrexham Year of Wonder’ project has been to bring together almost 40 different community, arts, museum and business groups and deliver a whole 12 months of events. We’re celebrating not just our 1876 annus mirabilis, but Wrexham’s heritage and culture in general.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of the team from the Wrecsam2029 UK City of Culture Bid. We’re pleased to support the bid, so that the shared pride in Wrexham’s past, present and future can be cemented more permanently into the fabric of the area.”

Stori Brymbo is a unique visitor attraction that brings together 300 million years of history and innovation from across Brymbo and neighbouring communities.

Industrial heritage

Chief Executive at Stori Brymbo, Nicola Sawford said; “Wrexham is a place with deep-rooted industrial heritage, strong community spirit and a growing creative energy. From its historic industry to its vibrant cultural scene, it’s a city built on resilience and pride.

“At Stori Brymbo, we continually champion our heritage through storytelling, engagement and partnership working. It’s hugely important to protect our heritage so that stories of industry, people and innovation are not lost, helping future generations understand and take pride in where they come from.

“We’re proud to support Wrecsam2029’s UK City of Culture bid as the investment would strengthen heritage-led regeneration while also supporting local employment, skills development and wider cultural engagement.”

A beautiful centrepiece of Wrexham city centre is St Giles’ Church. A medieval building, with its 16th century steeple is one of the Seven Wonders of Wales and is a staple attraction for both tourists and locals. Reverend Petra M Goodband has been supporting Wrexham’s bid and comments; “Wrexham is a city steeped in history, evidence of which can be seen in the interesting and varied architecture in the city centre.

“A prime example can be found in St Giles’ Church, with a place of worship on this site for over 800 years. St Giles’ is also used by many different organisations for meetings, concerts, and a place to come together. Visitors come from all over the world to see this historic building. In addition, many visitors from the USA come to pay their respects at Elihu Yales’ grave, and alumni from Yale University sign a special visitors’ book.

“We at St Giles’ Church fully support the bid for City of Culture 2029. With the rich history, vibrant culture and huge heart that is Wrexham. The bid for UK City of Culture demonstrates how the people of Wrexham work together to promote all that the city has to offer.”

Cultural landmarks

Wrexham has many scenic and breathtaking landmarks that are full of history, and remain cultural landmarks for the city and beyond.

Like St Giles’ Church, Chirk Castle is a historic sight, sitting just on the outskirts of the city. It is centuries old and boasts award-winning gardens, but with its aging infrastructure, the UK City of Culture could unlock much-needed support for the castle, as well as many other heritage sites across Wrexham.

General Manager for Chirk Castle and Erddig, Lizzie Champion comments; “Winning the UK City of Culture title presents a transformative opportunity for Wrexham, positioning it firmly as the cultural capital of North Wales. This recognition would unlock significant potential and revitalise important heritage sites across the county and surrounding communities.

“With this opportunity, the National Trust in Wales will embed our places, Chirk Castle & Erddig House & Gardens within Wrexham City of Culture to celebrate and make our cultural and natural assets even more welcoming to visitors and residents alike.

“Securing the UK City of Culture title would not only safeguard these important sites but ensure they continue to thrive, contributing to the city’s cultural, environmental and economic future. We in Wrexham are incredibly proud to showcase just how brilliant Wrexham is.

“From the world’s oldest international football stadium to our renowned male voice choirs, our heritage is something truly special. Add to that the beauty of Chirk Castle and Erddig – places I’m privileged to help care for – and it’s easy to see why I feel such pride in sharing Wrexham’s story with the world.”

Wrexham is determined to secure the top spot for UK City of Culture 2029, officially on the longlist and the only city in Wales going for the win.

Wrecsam2029 is being led by Wrexham Community & Culture Trust (WCCT), an independent charity created with support from Wrexham County Borough Council (WCBC).

Wrecsam2029 will find out if they’ve been shortlisted for the competition later on this year, with a year of celebration in the works and a whole community effort to raise the profile of a city that truly deserves to win the title.

For more information on Wrexham’s journey, visit https://wrecsam2029.wales/en_gb/