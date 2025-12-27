Otterly lovely wildlife documentary to stream this Christmas

Amelia Jones

A short documentary filmed in south Wales is being released online this Christmas, shining a light on otters living alongside Welsh communities.

The Detectorists follows wildlife ecologist Lee Jenkins, founder of the South Wales Otter Trust, as he works with two German Pointer detection dogs — Neo and young pup Cariad — to locate signs of otters along local rivers and wetlands.

Otters are a protected species in Wales, but their elusive nature makes it difficult to prove their presence and protect their habitats from development.

In addition to relying on sightings, the team uses scent detection to help guide the placement of camera traps, gathering evidence that can be used to safeguard waterways.

The film is shot largely from a dog’s-eye perspective, offering an immersive view of the landscape from the riverbank level.

The documentary was directed by Sarah-Jane Walsh, whose credits include Planet Earth II and Our Planet, and filmed by Cardiff-based wildlife cinematographer Natalie Clements, a local cinematographer who films wild stories across the globe.

Releasing the film over Christmas, the filmmakers hope to encourage audiences to look more closely at the wildlife living near their homes as they take their holiday walks.

Director of photography Natalie Clements said: “Many people don’t realise otters can live so close to our towns and cities in Wales. This film is about slowing down, noticing what’s already here, seeing familiar places through fresh eyes and protecting it for future generations

“We are immensely proud to be a part of the project’ says Lee Jenkins from South Wales Otter Trust ‘being able to establish otters presence in the area has led to building 2 artificial holts and lots of habitat planting for connectivity and cover for the otters (and other wildlife), it should be noted Neo and Cariad are used to detect basic otter signs, not otter resting places as the risks to disturbance is to great”

South Wales Otter Trust help to preserve the otter population in South Wales through study and education. Lee’s dogs, today, are used to aid in emergency otter rescues to reduce disturbance and help support otters in need, with years of training behind them.

The film is available to watch on Youtube from 9pm on 27 December.