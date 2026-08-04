Pembrokeshire bay named among UK’s top three hidden gems

Amelia Jones

A secluded Pembrokeshire bay has been named one of the UK’s best hidden gems, earning national recognition while remaining largely undiscovered by visitors.

Pwll Deri, located on the rugged cliffs of the Pencaer Peninsula in north Pembrokeshire, has been ranked the second-best hidden gem in the UK.

The picturesque coastal spot is celebrated for its unspoilt scenery, dramatic clifftop views and peaceful atmosphere, offering a welcome alternative to some of Wales’ busier beaches and tourist hotspots.

In the new research carried out why car rental experts SIXT analysed destinations across the UK using factors including visitor ratings, the number of online reviews, accessibility and parking to identify beauty spots that deserve greater recognition.

Despite boasting an impressive 4.8-star average rating, Pwll Deri has received just 82 online reviews, suggesting it remains something of a secret known mainly to locals and those who venture off the beaten track.

The bay also stood out for its accessibility. Visitors can park just 106 metres from the site, while it scored an impressive 92 out of 100 for public transport accessibility, making it one of the easiest hidden gems in the UK to reach without a lengthy walk or difficult journey.

Set beneath the dramatic cliffs of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Pwll Deri is a favourite among walkers, wildlife enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy the county’s spectacular coastline away from the crowds. The surrounding area forms part of the famous Pembrokeshire Coast Path, offering breathtaking sea views and opportunities to spot seabirds, seals and other marine wildlife.

The recognition is another boost for Pembrokeshire’s reputation as one of Wales’ premier holiday destinations, with its spectacular coastline regularly featuring in lists of the UK’s most beautiful places to visit.

For those looking to discover somewhere new before the secret gets out, Pwll Deri’s combination of stunning scenery, peaceful surroundings and easy access makes it one of the country’s most rewarding hidden coastal escapes – and now officially one of Britain’s very best hidden gems, according to SIXT’s latest rankings.

You can view the full list here.

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