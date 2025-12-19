Photographer’s amazing collection of Welsh Santas

He is a Welsh photographer renowned for his documentary photography work illustrating the communities of the South Wales Valleys, however every festive season, Walter Waygood, can be seen visiting Santa’s grottos.

In fact, he loves to illustrate Father Christmas so much he has been taking pics of Santa for 43 years.

The Merthyr snapper first started taking photographs of Santas at department stores around South Wales in the early ’80s, when he was asked to document life on the shop floor at well-known, but now sadly long-gone store Allders.

Armed with his trusty camera he would also take posed pictures of the Santas in the store’s grotto.

Famed department stores around Wales such as Allders, David Morgan, Howells, Owen Owen and Debenhams would all have their own Santa.

“I started taking photographs at Allders and then I went to another store to ask if I could take pictures of their Santa, they said yes,” says Walter.

“It just snowballed from there.

“Every Christmas I carried on this journey documenting Santa. People in the stores knew me as the official Santa photographer.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The photographer’s own lifelong fascination with Santa began began after making his first Christmas time visit to a department store.

“As a young boy I used to love to go and see Santa Claus in the department stores. I remember my first visit was Santa at a department store in Newport called Owen Owen,” he says.

“I’ve always had a fascination with Santa Claus. There was a song by Kate Bush called ‘The Man With The Child In His Eyes’ and I’ve never really grown up.

“The photographs take me back to my childhood and it takes me back to the tradition and the culture I was brought up in. It’s just massively great fun to do.”

The award-winning photographer who has won numerous accolade for his documentary photography work, admits the Santa photographs are a welcome departure for him.

“Its not the normal work I’m known for, which is my documentary photography in the Valleys,” he says. “But is is something I’ve loved to carry on doing over the years.

“It not only provides a historical record but there is a lovely humour attached to it too.”

Now he’s carrying on his Christmas tradition, but in a myriad new locations.

“With the closure of many department stores there’s been a move to now seeing Santas at garden centres and heritage railway lines,” he says. “But the magic of Christmas and the magic of Santa Claus never disappears.”

His recent photographs of Santas around South Wales include Brecon Mountain Railway, St Tydfils, Blaenavon Ironworks and Trago Mills in Merthyr.

“I plan an itinerary before I head out,” he says. “I just I love doing it. It puts a smile on people’s faces.”

Walter’s Santa images form part of the Family Of Santa Claus documentary, a 43 year study recording Welsh childhood culture.

Walter’s photography has been collected and archived by the National Library of Wales and the National Museum of Wales.

Find out more about Walter Waygood’s photography HERE