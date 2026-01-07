Please help raise funds for beautiful Belle

Weeks before Christmas, Belle Price was like any other youngster. She was looking forward to spending time with her family and all the joy and excitement the festive season brings.

However, one morning before school the 11-year-old collapsed and was urgently rushed to hospital where her world, and that of her loving parents Emily and Tom was turned upside down.

An emergency operation was needed to remove a large tumour. Shortly after, Belle and her parents were given the worst news possible – she had been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

The situation has had a profound effect on everyone who knows the family – including here at Nation Cymru, where Belle’s mam Emily is news editor.

Now, a fundraiser has been launched to help Emily and her husband Tom to navigate an uncertain future with a terrible financial strain being placed on them.

Belle’s aunty, Alice, has launched the crowdfunder and detailed how much supporting the fundraising campaign would help the family.

She said: “Belle should be worrying about school, friends, and what she wants to be when she grows up — not fighting cancer. But our family’s world was turned upside down when Belle was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, one of the fastest-growing and most aggressive cancers there is.

“Everything has happened at a terrifying speed. Belle has already endured major surgery to remove a 15cm tumour — a tumour so large it had completely taken over one of her ovaries, leaving no healthy tissue at all. No child should have to go through something so invasive and frightening.

“She has now started intense chemotherapy treatment that is absolutely necessary to save her life but will make her extremely poorly. Watching a child you love go through this is heartbreaking beyond words. Belle is being incredibly brave, but the road ahead is long, exhausting, and uncertain.

“As if the emotional toll wasn’t enough, the diagnosis has also placed huge financial strain on Belle’s parents. One of them is only entitled to statutory sick pay while staying by her side through hospital admissions, treatments, and recovery. Their income has been drastically reduced at a time when life already feels overwhelming.

“This fundraiser is about easing just one part of that burden — helping with everyday bills, travel to and from hospital, and allowing Belle’s parents to focus on what truly matters: being there for their daughter without the constant fear of how they will cope financially.

“Belle is deeply loved. She is kind, creative and full of life, and she deserves every chance to grow up and live the future she dreams of. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference during the most difficult chapter of this family’s life.”

Emily and Thomas said they have been overwhelmed by the support they have so far received.

“Tom and I have been completely overwhelmed by the support we have received since our 11 year old daughter Belle was diagnosed with cancer just before Christmas

“We are so thankful for all the donations, gifts and practical help we have received – particularly from communities in our home town of Merthyr Tydfil.

“Although our main worry will always be Belle’s health and well being, the donations will lift a weight off our shoulders as we can be there for Belle throughout her chemotherapy journey without having to worry about how we will fund time off work and travelling back and forth to the Heath.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Please consider donating to the fundraiser HERE