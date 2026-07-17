Public urged to ‘enjoy Wales’ waters safely this summer’

Nation Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Public Health Wales (PHW) are encouraging people to enjoy Wales’ waters safely this summer, as periods of hot weather and rising temperatures lead more people to seek out open water to cool off.

With the school summer holidays approaching and more people set to spend time outdoors, the organisations are reminding people to understand the risks associated with natural waters and take simple precautions to protect their health and safety.

Open water activities can provide significant benefits for physical and mental wellbeing. However, natural waters are different from swimming pools, and conditions can change quickly.

People should be aware of hazards such as cold-water shock, strong currents, sudden changes in depth, underwater obstacles and blue-green algae blooms which can occur naturally in inland waters, estuaries and the sea.

While some coastal locations and a small number of river locations in Wales are designated bathing waters and monitored during the bathing season, most rivers, lakes and inland waters are not. Bathing water designation helps provide information to support informed choices, but it is not a guarantee that water will always be free from pollution or health risks.

Water quality in rivers and lakes can vary over short periods of time, particularly following heavy rainfall, and can be influenced by a range of factors including runoff from land, urban drainage, wildlife and wastewater and storm overflow discharges.

Indeed, water that appears clean and supports wildlife can contain harmful bacteria, viruses and other contaminants from a range of sources that are not always visible and can sometimes make people unwell.

In Wales, designated bathing waters are monitored during the bathing season (May – September), with results published to help people make informed decisions about where and when to enter the water.

Before entering the water, people are advised to check weather and water conditions, and to take sensible precautions, including avoiding swallowing water, covering cuts and grazes with waterproof dressings, washing hands before eating and drinking, and showering as soon as possible after swimming.

Hamish Osborn, Environment Team Leader at Natural Resources Wales, said: “We know more people are looking to rivers, lakes and coastal waters to cool off and enjoy the outdoors during periods of hot weather.

“Wales has fantastic places to connect with nature, but natural waters are different from managed swimming environments and conditions can change quickly.

“Most rivers and lakes in Wales are not designated bathing waters, so we encourage people to make informed choices about where and when they enter the water, follow the Wild Swimming Code and take sensible steps to protect their health and safety.”

Alice Munro, a Consultant in Environmental Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “The weather, tides, currents and water depth can all change quickly so it is important to be aware of these before you enter the water and when you are in it.

“Even in summer, the water can be extremely cold and cause cold-water shock if you get in too quickly, which can lead to drowning.

“You may also not be able to see underwater dangers, especially if you dive or jump in. Getting in slowly and wearing a floatation device can reduce these risks when swimming in unfamiliar waters.”

NRW and Public Health Wales are advising people to:

Choose locations that are known and suitable for swimming where possible, such as designated bathing waters.

Take extra care following heavy rainfall, when water quality can deteriorate – remember water quality can also vary at other times.

Try not to swallow water while swimming or paddling.

Cover any cuts or grazes with a waterproof dressing.

Wash your hands before eating or drinking after being in the water.

Shower as soon as possible after swimming and wash any wetsuits or equipment regularly.

Stay out of the water if you have recently been unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting.

Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps or fever after swimming.

For more information on enjoying Wales’ waters responsibly, visit: NRW’s Wild Swimming Code and outdoor water safety guidance.

Find out more about how NRW monitor and protect Wales’ bathing waters.

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