Public urged to ‘fall back in love with nature’ in June

A new survey carried out for The Wildlife Trusts has revealed that more than half of those responding said connecting to nature by listening to bird song, hearing bees buzz, and seeing and smelling wildflowers was beneficial to their health and wellbeing.

The Savanta poll was carried out ahead of The Wildlife Trusts’ 30 Days Wild challenge, which takes place in June and calls on people to soak up the joy of the natural world throughout the month, this year through a weekly series of fun, themed activities.

In the last ten years, 30 Days Wild has attracted more than three million participants and helped people to get outside, to enjoy and connect with nature as part of their everyday lives.

The new poll asked more than 2,000 people which they felt benefited their health most, whether that be connecting with nature where they lived; seeking out nature and green space; leaning about local nature and wildlife; or being inspired creatively by nature.

The majority (51%, 1,144) highlighted connecting with nature where they lived as the best way to boost their health and wellbeing. 30 Days Wild gives people the chance to notice nature on their doorsteps.

Feedback from participants in the 2024 30 Days Wild challenge also reinforced the findings of the new poll, showing that three-quarters of those taking part noted improvements in mental health and wellbeing, with activities like spending time outdoors, observing wildlife, and engaging in mindful practices being particularly beneficial.

Chris Baker, Youth & Communities Manager of North Wales Wildlife Trust said: 30 Days Wild reminds us that nature is always there, in even the most urban of settings – and stopping to notice and appreciate it every so often helps us to feel happier, healthier and more connected to the world around us.

Liz Bonnin, TV presenter and president of The Wildlife Trusts, says: “Connecting to the natural world is the first step to caring for it and playing a part in protecting it.

“It starts with the simple things – listening to morning birdsong, to hedgerows humming with life, or even just pausing to watch the clouds drift across the sky. This June, join us for #30DaysWild with The Wildlife Trusts, and fall back in love with nature.

“I’ll be taking a moment to immerse myself in nature – I’m going to walk barefoot in the grass, listen to the buzz of insects in my garden, and look up at bright green tree canopies against azure, blue skies. These small acts of ‘wildness’ are feel-good moments that not only remind us how connected we are to nature, they also inspire us to protect it.

“I believe in the magic of nature. It heals, it inspires and reconnects us to what truly matters in life. If you’ve never taken part in 30 Days Wild before, this is your year. Fall back in love with the planet – one wild day at a time.”

“Highlight” of the year

Actor and ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, David Oakes, best known for his roles in dramas such as Victoria and for his discursive natural history podcast, Trees a Crowd, described 30 Days Wild as a ‘highlight of his year’.

He says: “30 Days Wild is a highlight of my year, doubly so as my family grows and gets more actively involved. It’s a great opportunity for everyone, especially those new to nature, to participate in simple and fun activities that highlight just how easily we can connect with the wildlife all around us. Nature needs our help more than ever right now, so sign up to join in with 30 Days Wild this June and help make a genuine difference on your own doorstep!”

Cel Spellman, actor and ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, says: “I love connecting with nature – I really try to make a conscious effort to do it more and make time for it; for me, it’s of paramount importance. So, 30 Days Wild is an amazing opportunity to do just that and give us all the nudge we sometimes need. There are small things everyone can do to help wildlife and nature wherever they live. I can’t wait to get involved with the help of The Wildlife Trusts’ handy guides to making a difference. I know what my 30 days are going to look like in June and hope yours might look the same too!”

Rhiane Fatinikun MBE, award-winning outdoors advocate, community organiser, and ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, says: “I’m excited to launch The Wildlife Trusts’ 30 Days Wild challenge this year. It’s the perfect chance for people who are new to nature to embrace its incredible benefits. I know myself how spending even five or ten minutes a day outside brings a calmness and a reset moment. I’m a firm believer that nature is for everyone, so sign up now to discover the fun events and activities you can take part in throughout June – to support wildlife, and for wildlife to support you.”

2025 Challenge

In this year’s challenge people can take part in fun, distinctive, themed activities each week:

Help nature where you live. Try growing wildlife friendly plants, leaving food and water out, or building homes for wildlife.

Get physical with nature in mind. Find adventure in the everyday by going for local bike rides or new woodland walks. Try out wildlife yoga or play sensory bingo.

Learn about the amazing wildlife around us. Download our spotter guide and see how many creatures you can find, join a wildlife talk and learn from experts, or read a book about wildlife.

Get creative with nature. Start a nature journal, or create a wild picture using fallen objects.

An inspirational guide packed with ideas is available to everyone who signs up to take part, as well as a free packet of herb seeds to start your nature journey. Made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 30 Days Wild encourages everyone to connect with nature. It could be going on a snail safari, eating your breakfast outdoors, closing your eyes to listen for bird song, outdoor yoga or forest bathing.

Sign up today to secure your goodies, including your free seeds, and embark on a journey that promises not just a month, but a lifetime, of wildness.

