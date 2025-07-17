Puffin released back into the wild after being found 110 miles inland

A puffin who arrived at a specialist RSPCA wildlife centre after being found a staggering 110 miles inland has been released back into the wild in Pembrokeshire after rehabilitation from the animal charity.

The very unusual guest – who was named Oona by rescuers – is one of only six puffins to ever be treated by the team at the animal welfare charity’s West Hatch Wildlife Centre near Taunton.

She came into the centre’s care after being found in the inland county of Herefordshire in June.

RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Supervisor Ryan Walker, said: “She was found in a garden in Herefordshire, around 110 miles inland – a less than ideal place for a puffin to find food!

“Thankfully, the finder took the puffin to Vets for Pets in Hereford for triage. At only 218g (7.7 oz), half the weight of a healthy adult, she was very underweight but otherwise bright so they reached out to our resident expert wildlife vet David Couper for some help.

“Following his advice they managed to stabilise the puffin and later named her Oona, after a children’s book about an adventurous puffin. She became a bit of a local celebrity so we were all a little star struck when she was transferred south to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre for rehab.”

Back home in Wales

Ryan added: “We’ve only had six puffins in care here over the last decade, so the arrival of Oona has been news for staff here – and a first since 2021! Our expert team of oiled bird washers gave Oona a luxury spa day to wash away her woes, and any residual oil contaminating her waterproofing.

“Having spent some time recovering in one of our pools, and eaten plenty of fish, Oona was ready for release back into the wild.”

Once Oona was fully fit, the RSPCA team carefully transported her to Pembrokeshire where she was released back into the sea.

Puffins are members of the auk family, like guillemots, but are much smaller – around the same size as a pigeon. In summer, adults are easily recognised by their colourful parrot-like bill. They nest in colonies, rearing their young in underground burrows.

The young birds then go to sea when they fledge, not returning to the colony for at least two years.

Adult birds will also start leaving the colony when their offspring have fledged, to spend the winter at sea before coming to the UK’s shores in spring and summer to breed.

Puffins in Pembrokeshire are primarily found on Skomer Island, which boasts the largest puffin colony in southern Britain.

Busy year

Oona is just one of thousands of wild animals who are admitted to the charity’s four wildlife centres each year, including many which have been found in people’s gardens – including those left sick, orphaned, or injured by everyday hazards such as netting entanglement or strimmers.

While staying at a centre, they get specialist care until they are strong enough to be released to the wild. The RSPCA’s four wildlife centres are East Winch in Norfolk, Mallydams Wood in East Sussex, Stapeley Grange in Cheshire and West Hatch in Somerset.

Last year, a whopping 10,209 wild animals were admitted to the charity’s wildlife centres across England, compared to 7,519 in 2023 – a staggering 35% increase in just one year.

Rapidly rising intake of wild animals at centres follows a busy year for the charity on the frontline. Across England and Wales, 40,003 incidents relating to wild animals were reported to the RSPCA in 2024.

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. The best thing for a member of the public to do if they find a small sick or injured animal – and if it’s safe to do so – is to take them directly to a vet for immediate help.

Helpful advice on supporting wildlife and other animals in need is available on the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/ reportcruelty.

