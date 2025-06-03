‘Quaint’ Welsh coastal trail makes ‘World’s Easiest Scenic Walks’ list
A Welsh beach which features one of the country’s most iconic pubs has been named one of the best scenic walks in the world, according to a new study.
The study from Medical Travel Insurance experts AllClear aims to help travellers of all ages and abilities access unforgettable scenery, without strenuous hikes.
By analysing over 100 of the most scenic viewpoints worldwide, the research ranks trails based on walking distance, elevation gain and average temperature. These factors were combined into a definitive ‘Difficulty’ Score out of 100, where the lower the score, the easier the walk.
From Canada’s picture-perfect glacial lakes to Italy’s sun-drenched coastline, the list highlights stunning locations where scenic reward comes relatively easily.
The top 15 most scenic walks requiring the least effort
|Rank
|Viewpoint/Trail
|Country
|Distance
|Elevation Gain (m)
|Average Temp (C)
|Difficulty Score
|1
|Artist Point
|United States of America
|0.3
|5
|11.3
|11.9
|2
|Cadillac Summit Loop
|Unites States of America
|0.8
|17
|13
|14.7
|3
|Milford Foreshore Walk
|New Zealand
|1
|14
|15.8
|17.7
|4
|Cape Flattery Trail
|United States of America
|1.9
|70
|13.5
|17.8
|5
|Moraine Lake Shoreline Trail
|Canada
|3.7
|96
|10.8
|18.5
|6
|Blue Trail, Path of Love: Riomaggiore – Manarola
|Italy
|1
|38
|18.9
|21.3
|7
|Moro Rock
|United States of America
|0.8
|56
|19.5
|21.9
|8
|Grand Canyon South Rim
|United States of America
|2.4
|12
|18.0
|22.3
|9
|Bastei – Basteribrücke Bridge
|Germany
|3.5
|229
|13.1
|22.6
|=10
|Porthdinllaen Circular
|Wales
|5.8
|54
|12.3
|22.8
|=10
|Giant’s Causeway – Blue Trail
|Northern Ireland
|4.3
|145
|13.3
|22.8
|=10
|Bryce Point Trail
|United States of America
|0.3
|8
|22.1
|22.8
|13
|Old Man of Storr
|Scotland
|3.9
|282
|11.9
|23.0
|14
|The Panorama Trail: Männlichen Kleine Scheidegg
|Switzerland
|4.7
|59
|14.4
|23.2
|15
|Chee Dale Stepping Stones Circular
|England
|4.2
|170
|13.8
|23.6
At number one, is Artist Point – Yellowstone National Park, USA. The research crowned Artist Point in the USA as the world’s easiest walk with the best view, with a difficulty score of just 11.9/100. Yellowstone National Park has seen a surge in interest in recent years, thanks in part to the hit TV show of the same name, which showcased the impressive natural landscapes in Montana and Wyoming.
Fans of the TV show will be pleased to know that Artist Point, a stunning viewpoint with impressive views of the Grand Canyon and its Lower Falls, is just a 200-yard stroll from the car park.
The list is dominated by the USA, but four UK locations made the top 15 – with Chee Dale Stepping Stones Circular in England coming in at 15, Old Man of Storr in Scotland at 13th place, and Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland coming in joint tenth with Porthdinllaen.
Porthdinllaen
Porthdinllaen on the Llŷn Peninsula has an incredibly rich history. From the Iron Age fort on the headland, the harbour, and shipbuilding and fishing industries, you can still discover many signs of the past here today.
Porthdinllaen is a spectacular spot to enjoy a day on the coast with magnificent views, sheltered waters, fine sandy beaches, interesting rock pools, a chance to watch the comings and goings of local fishermen and the Tŷ Coch Inn on hand to provide refreshments.
Wildlife abounds here too. The soft cliffs are home to nesting sand martins and cormorants. Oystercatchers and other coastal birds can often be seen. The headland is also a popular spot with the local grey seals and one of the largest seagrass meadows in north Wales hides beneath the water providing a habitat for many different types of fish. The headland at Porthdinllaen is also a popular spot for grey seals.
According to the National Trust, “The sheltered bay is ideal for boating, kayaking, swimming, and snorkelling and there’s an abundance of marine wildlife to spot whilst you’re at it.”
They recommend a pint at the Tŷ Coch with the sand beneath your feet, as well as learning more about the history of Porthdinllaen at Caban Griff, their small interpretation centre tucked into the village.
They add: “There are no public bins at Porthdinllaen. We ask you help us by taking litter home with you. Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to monitor and empty bins.
“We welcome dogs to Porthdinllaen and therefore ask for dogs in the vicinity of Tŷ Coch be kept on leads to make everyone’s visit a more comfortable one.”
Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at AllClear commented: “One of the most exciting parts of going on holiday is that first glimpse of a breathtaking view – whether it’s from the plane window, your hotel room, or at the end of a trail. These are often the exciting moments that really give you that feeling of being on holiday and discovering somewhere new.
“But for millions of people, reaching some of the world’s most beautiful viewpoints isn’t always easy. This research highlights just how many incredible landscapes can be enjoyed by people of all ages, and all abilities, particularly those living with medical conditions – and we hope it inspires others on their travels.”
For more information about the research or to view the full top 25, as well as some of the world's harder viewpoints to reach, visit: https://www.allcleartravel.co.
