‘Quaint’ Welsh coastal trail makes ‘World’s Easiest Scenic Walks’ list

Porthdinllaen on the Llŷn Peninsula has an incredibly rich history. From the Iron Age fort on the headland, the harbour, and shipbuilding and fishing industries, you can still discover many signs of the past here today.

Porthdinllaen is a spectacular spot to enjoy a day on the coast with magnificent views, sheltered waters, fine sandy beaches, interesting rock pools, a chance to watch the comings and goings of local fishermen and the Tŷ Coch Inn on hand to provide refreshments.

Wildlife abounds here too. The soft cliffs are home to nesting sand martins and cormorants. Oystercatchers and other coastal birds can often be seen. The headland is also a popular spot with the local grey seals and one of the largest seagrass meadows in north Wales hides beneath the water providing a habitat for many different types of fish. The headland at Porthdinllaen is also a popular spot for grey seals.

According to the National Trust, “The sheltered bay is ideal for boating, kayaking, swimming, and snorkelling and there’s an abundance of marine wildlife to spot whilst you’re at it.”

They recommend a pint at the Tŷ Coch with the sand beneath your feet, as well as learning more about the history of Porthdinllaen at Caban Griff, their small interpretation centre tucked into the village.

They add: “There are no public bins at Porthdinllaen. We ask you help us by taking litter home with you. Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to monitor and empty bins.

“We welcome dogs to Porthdinllaen and therefore ask for dogs in the vicinity of Tŷ Coch be kept on leads to make everyone’s visit a more comfortable one.”