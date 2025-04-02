Red Wall urged to cheer on Cymru against Denmark

“Let this wonderful group of women feel as loved as they are.”

These were Rhian Wilkinson’s words ahead of this Friday’s crunch Cymru Nations League match against Denmark as they prepare for a first appearance at a major tournament at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

This year sees Cymru consistently testing themselves against the continent’s best. They’ve already faced Italy and Sweden in the Nations League and more than held their own against some of the best teams in Europe, if not the world. Cymru come to Cardiff to face Denmark on Friday, their last outing in the capital ahead of a career defining tournament in July.

Welsh fans have broken several attendance records in Cardiff in recent years – recently showing the love as 16,845 supporters roared them on to Euros qualification against Ireland during the play-off first leg in late November.

As women and girls football explodes at all levels across the country, we spoke to Cymru fans to find out why they love watching this wonderful group of women so much and imploring others to join them in the stands not only on Friday but onwards. Each wanting to share their Cymru Stori so that others start theirs.

Ryan & Gwen

A father and daughter duo from Port Talbot, Ryan and Gwen share their deep love of football together both on the pitch as Gwen plays (Ryan is the coach) and off it following Cymru all over the world.

Gwen expressed what watching her heroes means to her: “Watching the women’s team feels really special as I’m a girl, knowing that they’ve gone through what I’m going through now means that I can do it.

“Sometimes you will fail in life, but if you just keep on going you never give up on yourself, then I know that I can achieve what I’ve been wanting to do since I’ve been little. They’ve inspired me to be the person I am today.”

Ryan has been enjoying himself just as much as his daughter, and feels like now is the time to make sure you’re there to watch:

“At the moment, we’re on the crest of a wave, there’s something big going on and it’s just amazing to experience it. Hopefully it’ll get better and better.”

Billie & Taryn

Tonyrefail’s Billie and Taryn have had their friendship cemented cheering on Cymru They attended their first match in September 2023 and have been hooked ever since, Billie being the one reeled in by Taryn.

Billie shared: “Taryn started watching women’s football and I was never really into it. Then she asked if I wanted to go to a game because she had no one to go with. We went and I instantly said, oh my god, I love this, I love the atmosphere.”

Now we have the bond of football, we can go to a game, spend the whole day together and we love to come back and share all our photos and videos with each other and the bond that we have together now, we might not be as close as we are if we didn’t have football.”

A lot of girls and women who go to football, they play football as well as watching but for us, we don’t play. But the players give us confidence in our lives and it makes us think, do you know what? Let’s just go and do it.”

Talking up how games are a safe space to cheer on Cymru for the first time Taryn said: “Everyone will go and see someone who’s like them, whether that’s a player or whether it’s a fan, you will always see someone who looks like you and that is so inspiring for younger people. You feel a sense of belonging when you go to a game.”

Billie added: “You don’t have to enjoy football. you don’t have to play it. Just going there flipped my whole idea of football. I was nervous to go because I knew nothing about football. There is such a good community that I don’t get scared of anything, so I think just go and do it.”

Wal Goch y Menywod

Wales’ Men’s National Team are synonymous with their Red Wall, with Cymru supporters even winning a UEFA award after Euro 2016 in France. The Women’s National Team have their own Red Wall. Wal Goch y Menywod, bricks in this wall – Judy, Holly, Gaz and Cerian, pictured above.

Cerian joined Wal Goch Y Menywod as a solo fan and first attended a Cymru match in 2021 and now attends away matches too:

“I really enjoy sport and I enjoy supporting women doing great things and I love Wales, so the combination of everything was great to me. When I watch the women play, I just feel happy it’s such a great environment. If I am going away, I love travelling and seeing different places.”

Jaz, a male fan who started watching the team in 2018 emphasised the significance of male advocacy in the women’s game: “Forget about comparing men’s and women’s football, they represent Cymru and they are playing for the shirt the same as the men do, there is really no difference. Come and watch some brilliant footballers doing their best for Cymru.”

Holly who regularly attends Cymru games with mum Judy said: “There’s often a stereotype of fathers and sons going to football together, but both my Mum and I, love football and we go along with my Dad as well. It’s a whole family thing and it is just about doing something together building the relationship, and just having a great time together.”

Calling on Cymru fans to join them in Wal Goch y Menywod Cerian added: “To anyone thinking of attending a Cymru game home or away it is such a welcoming experience, the team have inspired me one to play football and two just to put myself out there more and meet new people and go to different places.”

