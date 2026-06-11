Reddit users name Welsh location ‘the best place in the world’

Nation Cymru staff

A Reddit poll, with participants from across the world, has named a picturesque slate and stone village in Wales ‘the best place on earth’.

The poll called for Reddit users to find the last location standing beginning with a world map, before users were tasked with voting out half of the map until only one location remained.

St Mary’s Parish Church has now gone on to unexpectedly earned global acclaim after surviving the month-long, 29-round Reddit poll to be named the “world’s best place” by the platform’s online community.

Beddgelert is a picturesque, slate-and-stone village located in Eryri National Park, renowned for its riverside setting, rich folklore, and mountain access. It is a premier destination for hiking and outdoor activities

The village is famous for the tragic legend of Prince Llywelyn and his faithful hound, Gelert. You can take an easy, accessible riverside walk to visit Gelert’s Grave and see the commemorative stone monument and statue

Serving as a prime base for outdoor enthusiasts, Beddgelert provides direct access to the breathtaking Aberglaslyn Pass, the Nant Gwynant valley, and various routes up Yr Wyddfa

Following the news of St Mary’s Church’s win, Canon Kim Williams took to Reddit to share her thanks, writing: “WOW! WOW! WOW!

“Reddit you have excellent taste!

“I’m Canon Kim Williams, the vicar of this church and love it as much as you all seem to.

“The whole community will be delighted to hear they are the best place in the world – although I’m pretty sure that know already, but this is a huge boost to the faithful few who turn out to keep this building doing what it was built to do, worshipping God and offering a place of sanctuary and peace for a weary world.

“You’d be made very welcome if you ever visit, and yes we definitely need help with the roof fund ☺️

“Blessings to you all, Kim.”

One Reddit user commented: “All hail the victor! Long may her windows sparkle.

“As for holidays, I booked one on the basis of these votes. Of course, no sooner had I committed myself to Ynys Môn than it was eliminated, so doubtless I’ll have a terrible time.”

Another added: “Wow, I’m SO GLAD the church won in the end, and it looks so much nicer from the ground than it did from above. This was so fun to be a part of, thanks so much OP.”

While another shared: “Now I know that it’s not just my bias when I say that Wales is the best place on earth.”

With the world’s eyes now turned to Beddgelert, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help preserve St Mary’s Church.

The funding page shares: “Recently voted the best place in the world, St Mary’s Church, Beddgelert in the Ministry Area of Bro Eifionydd in the Church in Wales is in need of help to keep the walls up and roof on.

“The welcoming church, containing some features of the original 13th century Augustinian Priory, provides a warm welcome to the hundreds of visitors who enjoy its peace and beauty.

“Sadly, we are in need of new rendering to the exterior walls to the South and West walls, and new ridge tiles for the roof.

“We would be very grateful for any assistance you may be able to offer.

“Thank you. Diolch o galon.”

Find the GoFundMe to ‘help keep St Mary’s Church standing’ here.