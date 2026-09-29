Remote Welsh island’s population doubles after journalists swap city for farming life

Nation Cymru staff

Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island) will soon welcome Georgina Rannard and Gwyndaf Hughes as its new farmers following a competitive recruitment process.

They will care for the island’s sheep and cattle, with conservation grazing helping to protect its internationally important seabird populations and rare habitats.

Enlli is a remote, off-grid Welsh speaking island community off the coast of north west Wales, it is a National Nature Reserve and Europe’s first Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Georgina and Gwyndaf will take over the farming from Gareth and Meriel Roberts, who have looked after it for the past 20 years.

The move will take the couple from Cardiff, where they have worked in the media as a reporter and cameraman focusing on climate and science stories. Gwyndaf grew up on the Llŷn Peninsula and helped out on his grandparents farm from a young age.

Georgina was born and brought up in Liverpool and is an experienced science journalist. She has lived in Wales since 2021 and is a keen Welsh learner.

Looking forward to the move Gwyndaf said: “I’m really excited about the chance to come back home to Pen Llŷn and to live and work in a place where the Welsh language is central to everyday life.

“I remember helping out on my grandparents’ farm when I was younger, but after years working as a news camera operator, I never imagined I’d end up following in their footsteps like this.

“Swapping the camera for coastal farming is a big shift, but it feels right. We’re both eager to get stuck in, looking after the sheep and cattle and helping to keep Enlli’s unique culture, landscape and wildlife thriving.”

Georgina added: “Anyone lucky enough to have visited Ynys Enlli knows what a special place it is. Years of reporting on nature, science and climate issues around the world has taught us how vital it is to protect the natural world. I’m excited about getting my hands dirty to help conserve this unique island’s environment.

“Life on a tiny, off-grid island will have its challenges, but the opportunity to join Enlli’s hardy, tight-knit community and work to ensure its birds and animals thrive for years to come is one that we couldn’t turn down.”

Isolation

Bidding farewell to island life Gareth said: “The time has come to pass over the responsibilities, and also pleasure, of carrying out the day to day duties of farming on Enlli. It’s been a privilege to have been part of the fabric of the island for most of my adult life.

“Getting the right people can be challenging, even more so when they have to overcome the difficulties of weather and the isolation, as well as what the actual job itself entails and the importance of getting it right.

“Georgina and Gwyndaf spent time with us this spring during lambing and I was impressed with their approach, capabilities and ethos. I am confident I will be passing the baton into safe hands. But we won’t be far away and will still be on hand to guide them.”

The arrival of new farmers will double Enlli’s year-round population and marks a new chapter as the Bardsey Island Trust looks to the future and launches its five-year strategy.

It also comes as the new full-time Wardens, Aron Llwyd and Lois Roberts complete their first season in the roles.

Siân Stacey, is Chief Officer of Bardsey Island Trust. She said: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming Georgina and Gwyndaf to Enlli. Along with Lois and Aron, they will form a new generation of islanders.

“It’s almost 50 years since the Trust bought the island so it’s fitting that we now look to the future with a new strategy that focuses on protecting the island’s heritage whilst creating a sustainable community here for the future.

“Doubling the island’s population is a really positive step towards our long term vision for a sustainable community on Enlli. It sits alongside our commitments to conservation, heritage, spirituality and welcoming visitors to experience this incredible place.”

Georgina and Gwyndaf will be joining Lois and Aron on Ynys Enlli in October.

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