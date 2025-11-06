Repair works to be carried out on beautiful Welsh bridge destroyed in suspected hit and run

Essential repair works are set to be carried out on a historic Welsh bridge destroyed in a suspected hit and run.

Emergency services were called to Llandrinio Bridge in Powys on October 23.

A water search was carried out in the River Severn following fears that a vehicle had entered the water.

However, it was later determined that the vehicle had left the scene.

Police are currently appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident which caused significant structural damage to the historic crossing which was constructed between 1769 and 1775.

Powys County Council has confirmed that whilst Llandrinio Bridge remains closed repairs are anticipated to begin on November 17 with the bridge expected to reopen by mid-December.

Council teams have being working closely with contractors and stakeholders to assess the damage and plan the necessary repairs.

The council says the priority is to restore the bridge safely and efficiently, while preserving its heritage value.

The planned repair works will include recovering original stonework from the river and full structural repairs using traditional materials and techniques.

The estimated duration of the works is three weeks, although this may vary depending on several factors.

Recovery

River conditions following heavy rainfall could affect the safe recovery of stone.

The council has also warned that low temperatures may impact the use of lime mortar essential for the repairs.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We understand how important Llandrinio Bridge is to the community and local connectivity.

“Our teams are working hard to deliver a safe and lasting repair as quickly as possible. We’re committed to keeping disruption to a minimum while ensuring the integrity of this historic structure.

“We thank residents and road users for their continued patience and cooperation during this time.”