Restaurant reflects on serving its community during the winter

Aysha Rahman

Those without homes were offered more than just warmth during the winter thanks to a small restaurant in south Wales.

Vegetarian Food Studio, a multi-award-winning vegetarian and vegan eatery on Penarth Road, Cardiff, has been running its “Winter Warmth for the Homeless” initiative throughout the colder months.

The initiative involves providing free meals every Wednesday evening to people experiencing homelessness in the city centre.

Neil Patel, the owner and head chef, said providing meals was about more than food.

“A hot meal can literally save someone’s life or be a stepping stone to a better life. It is about warmth, nourishment and showing people they matter,” he said.

Mr Patel said the programme grew from the restaurant’s Hindu values of kindness, compassion, universal love and selfless service.

He said the sessions typically served around 50 people and included lentil daal, pilau rice, potato curry, hot drinks, snacks, blankets and warm clothing.

“The Wednesday outreach allows us to chat to people about rough sleeping and the difficulties they face. We offer a listening ear. I like to think the warmth and support lasts longer than the lentil stew.”

The programme built on the restaurant’s previous charitable work, including providing free meals during the Covid-19 pandemic and donating surplus catering food to local organisations such as the Huggard Centre, the Wallich, the Salvation Army and St Mary Street Church in Canton.

The number of households at risk of homelessness in Cardiff and across Wales remains high, showing the continued need for community support.

In 2024–25, 7,920 households in Wales were at risk of losing their homes within 56 days. Of these, 4,491 were helped to stay, a prevention rate of 57%.

Cardiff had the highest number, with 1,568 households assessed as at risk.

Patel said connections with Hindu temples and charity networks also helped develop partnerships with organisations such as Go Dharmic and KSMY Seva Trust/Street Angels, supporting vulnerable people in Cardiff and London.

A spokesperson for the Wallich, a Welsh homelessness and rough sleeping charity, said rough sleeping in Cardiff was increasing.

“There is a lack of affordable long-term housing, so people stay in temporary accommodation longer than is suitable. This affects mental health and increases risks such as substance use or returning to rough sleeping,” they said.

“Our outreach team provides safe spaces, meals, showers, clothing and someone to talk to, but community compassion is equally important. Small gestures, like offering food or simply acknowledging someone, can make a person feel seen and valued,” they added.

Mr Patel said he hoped the programme would continue to complement the work of local charities supporting people experiencing homelessness in Cardiff.

The winter initiative is due to finish at the end of March and will return when colder weather arrives later in the year.

For more information about the Vegetarian Food Studio’s community initiatives, visit their site here.