Revealed: Wales’ best family-friendly beach destinations

Wales has many magnificent beaches and new research has revealed the nation’s best family-friendly beach destinations.

Outdoor experts at Millets analysed such metrics as average temperatures and parking costs to reveal the most family-friendly beaches to explore this summer.

Tenby North Beach is the best place for a family beach trip, with an impressive score of 9.45 out of 10. Easily reached by steps or a ramp, it’s one of the area’s most popular beaches thanks to its wide stretch of clean, golden sand, perfect for building sandcastles. The rocky outcrop gives the beach a tropical feel, while the view of Tenby’s colourful houses adds further to its charm.

In second place is Aberporth Beach, located in Ceredigion. The beach is sheltered from the wind, and visitors can explore rockpools during low tide. There are watersports facilities at the beach, and parking for 8 hours costs just £5. Families can visit one of the many waterfront cafes, such as Emlyn Cafe and The Copper Pot.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets said: “Wales is brimming with gorgeous beaches, from Penarth Beach to Cardiff Bay. While a family beach trip is a great way to get children off screens and can provide the whole family with something they enjoy, preparation is key.

“Make sure you pack all the essentials tailored to your family’s needs. If you have younger children or those less confident in the water, packing some armbands can provide some sense of mind, but always keep a close eye when they are near or in the water. Suncream is essential for all the family, while caps and sunglasses offer an extra layer of protection from the sun’s rays. Consider taking a windbreak or beach shelter as a protective barrier against wind for a more comfortable beach experience.”

Millets Methodology:

We created a list of coastal towns and beach locations in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland using data such as ONS, articles, and social media posts.

For each, we collected the average annual max sea temperature (°C) using Sea Temperature, parking costs for eight hours using local council websites, if there are water sports facilities using The Beach Guide, and if there are RNLI lifeguards stationed there, using the official website.

To find the water quality classification, we used official environmental data for England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

We took the above data to calculate a score out of 10 for each location.

All data was collected in May 2025 and is correct as of then.

Note: Lifeguard cover is often only offered seasonally, so it’s important to check the RNLI website to see specific patrol dates for each location.

