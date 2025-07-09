Review: The Book of Mormon at Wales Millennium Centre

Rhys John Edwards

First things first: I’ve seen The Book of Mormon before – and I loved it then just as much as I do now – so if you’re looking for some sharp critical insight rather than gushing fan-boy praise, I’m afraid I’m going to have to disappoint you.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the genius duo responsible for South Park and Team America – alongside composer Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen) – The Book of Mormon has become a musical theatre juggernaut since it premiered on Broadway in 2011.

A surprisingly sweet story

It’s a satirical and surprisingly sweet story about a Mormon missionary odd-couple facing an uphill battle to recruit new members to the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Uganda. The UK touring production is now playing at Wales Millennium Centre, and fans will be pleased to learn that it retains the subversive, outright silliness of the original run.

Cardiff’s own Adam Bailey leads as Elder Price, a self-assured golden boy who dreams of finding missionary success in his own personal paradise of Orlando, Florida. Previous portrayals I’ve seen lean more so into the character’s ‘public face’, with a focus on fixed smiles and forced optimism, but Bailey makes a refreshing pivot.

His Price is more noticeably narcissistic, a tad snide and unashamedly impatient – and yet, despite this different take, it works just as well. He lands every comic beat, with a vocal performance that is carefully refined to allow space for laughs without sacrificing pitch or tone.

Elder Cunningham – the second half of the mismatched partnership – is played by Sam Glen, who absolutely nails the role. Similarly, his take on the character is slightly different from what I’ve seen before. Glen brings a more anxious, high-pitched energy to the part.

His Cunningham is more unsure than oblivious, and innocently childlike rather than gregariously childish. The audience adored him, particularly during his main number, Man Up – a chaotic burst of faux bravado with surprising vocal heft.

Real emotional weight

Rounding out the core cast is Nyah Nish as Nabulungi, who is also wonderful in this role. To find real emotional weight amongst the crudeness is no mean feat, and her solo Sal Tlay Ka Siti (as she pronounces it) blends cliche musical theatre optimism with exposing satire. A line in her reprise – “I think you like to make me cry” – is delivered with an unexpected gut-punch of sincerity.

The script fuses signature Parker/ Stone humour with genuine narrative craft. Beneath the blasphemy and slapstick lies something more thoughtful: an acknowledgement of the benefits of having faith in something, however absurd the finer details may be.

It’s true, all religious notions take a beating here, but it is clear both writers marvel at how belief can provide hope and meaning, even when drawn from complete fiction. Elder Cunningham fills in the gaps of his own ignorance with tales of Hobbits and Jedi, and yet these are just as effective as scripture in providing meaning to people’s lives. This musical asks: is it better to embrace a fulfilling lie than face a meaningless truth?

It lampoons ignorance

Having not seen the show for the better part of a decade, I did wonder how well it would have aged. It is no secret that comedy could get away with more back then than it can now, and there were certainly moments in which I sensed audience hesitation.

Newcomers to the musical were perhaps a little unsure where they were allowed to laugh. But even in today’s more cautious climate, it’s obvious that The Book of Mormon doesn’t punch down, it simply punches… everyone? Just as it should.

The absurd stereotypes on show aim to mock those who believe them in the first place. It lampoons ignorance and is never cruel, but cathartic, stripping away smugness and exposing uncomfortable truths.

After fourteen years, The Book of Mormon has lost none of its sting, nor a trace of its soul. There’s simply nothing else quite like it.

The Book of Mormon is playing at Wales Millennium Centre until 19 July.

