Rise in women gambling but why are so few asking for help?

Nation.Cymru staff

Gambling addiction has no physical signs like other addictions, making it easier to hide. New data suggests that this is a particular problem for women, who remain far less likely than men to ask for help even as the gap in who actually gambles narrows.

The Gambling Commission’s latest participation figures show 44% of women in the UK gambled in the past four weeks, against 49% of men, a much narrower gap than most people assume, even though men still dominate traditional betting specifically (13% vs 4%) (Gambling Commission, Statistics on gambling participation, June 2026).

But GambleAware-commissioned research has found female gamblers experiencing harm are far more likely than men to stay silent about it – 39% cited embarrassment or privacy concerns as a barrier to seeking help, against 22% of men, and only one in 5 women said they’d come forward even if confidentiality were guaranteed (GambleAware, Women’s experience of gambling, 2020).

This time of year can also add to the problem. With the back-to-school routine and many older children leaving for university, many parents, particularly mothers, are adapting to significant changes, which can be a huge emotional adjustment. Research shows that over half of mothers experience empty nest syndrome, yet support tailored to parents navigating this phase remains limited (Solent Mind survey, Maternal Mental Health Month). Rehab Today’s clinical team sees this kind of transition – more time, less routine, a sense of loss -as exactly the gap that gambling, drinking or other coping behaviours can quietly fill, often without someone recognising what’s happening until it’s well established.

Andy Kalli, Centre Manager at Rehab Today, who specialises in the psychology of substance use and addiction counselling, said:

“Gambling addiction can be much harder to spot than a drug or alcohol problem, that’s because there are rarely any physical signs to notice. It’s especially true for women, who are still less likely than men to seek support even when they’re struggling. Just three in 10 callers to the National Gambling Helpline are women, and most of those are calling about someone else’s gambling rather than their own. In our experience, that gap often comes down to stigma and the sense that gambling isn’t seen as a serious enough problem to ask for help with.

“It also doesn’t have to start with a betting shop or a casino. A lot of what we see now begins with mobile games and apps that use similar reward mechanics to keep people playing, so someone can be struggling without ever thinking of themselves as a gambler.

“Warning signs can include chasing losses or hiding money problems. It’s also common for someone to use gambling as a way to cope with stress or low mood, or to gradually pull away from family and friends. Gambling addiction rarely happens on its own, we often see it alongside alcohol or another substance.

“Treatment usually starts with an assessment to work out what level of support someone needs. That can mean NHS gambling clinics, which are free and open to self-referral, or private residential rehab for more severe cases, where being away from day-to-day triggers can help.

“We also see a seasonal pattern to this. Major routine changes, whether that’s children starting university or simply coming out of a busy summer holiday, can be surprisingly disorientating. For many mothers navigating empty nest feelings, adapting to that change takes time. When people experience a sudden change in their daily routine or emotional baseline, habit-forming behaviours, such as online gambling or drinking, can become a way of managing stress or loneliness, without them even realising. It’s worth paying attention to how you’re adjusting, and reaching out before it becomes a bigger problem.”

More information on gambling addiction is available on Rehab Today’s website here: https://www.rehabtoday.com/gambling-addiction/

Rehab Today has several CQC and HIW registered centres across the UK, offering personalised residential treatment for substance and behavioural addictions, including gambling.

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