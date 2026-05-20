RSPCA appeal for homes for overlooked dogs at Animal Centre

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is looking for homes for three special dogs currently in their care – Agnes, Margo and Marley, who have not yet found their perfect matches and are patiently waiting for their forever homes.

German Shepherd Agnes is four years and nine months old and has been in RSPCA care since August 2025, however she has only recently been made available for rehoming last month.

Sadly Agnes has found kennel life quite stressful so staff at the Hartidge Road centre are keen for her to find her forever home asap!

Animal Centre Deputy Manager Amirah Jones said: “Agnes has really grown in confidence and is such a sweet girl.

“She adores attention and cuddles, and firmly believes she is a lap dog! She may seem a little reserved at first, but with time, patience, and the companionship of another dog, her true cheeky personality really begins to shine.”

Agnes came into RSPCA care after her welfare needs were not being met but is now ready to find a loving forever home where she can enjoy the care, comfort, and affection she deserves.

Agnes could live with older, secondary school-aged children who are confident around larger dogs.

Amirah added: “She will need gentle support and reassurance as she learns that being left alone is okay. We also require Agnes to be rehomed with another friendly, neutered dog, as she truly thrives with canine companionship. She will need a cat-free home though!”

Margo – who has made firm friends with Agnes at the centre – has also been in RSPCA for a similar time and has also been waiting for a home since last month.

“Margo is such a sweet girl and can be shy when she first meets people, but once she builds a bond, she absolutely loves attention and seems to believe she is a lap dog,” said Amirah.

“Recently she started carrying her toys around and proudly shows them off to us whenever we walk past her kennel – this has been so lovely to see!”

Margo could also live with older, secondary school-aged children who are comfortable around large dogs and will need some support and reassurance in learning that it’s okay to be left alone. Margo could potentially be rehomed with another friendly, neutered dog, but she will need a cat-free home.

Marley, a white long haired French Bulldog who is just aged two, is also patiently awaiting a forever home to call his own.

He has been under the care of RSPCA Newport Animal Centre since March and has been looking for a home since last month. Currently Marley is in foster care and is enjoying life in a family home.

“We’ve not had any interest in Marley sadly,” said Amirah.

“He has a wonderful fun-loving personality and is a lively little character who brings plenty of energy and joy. He also has a very affectionate side and loves nothing more than a cosy cwtch once he’s settled.

“Living with a foster carer he has been able to experience the comforts of a home environment. He’s really shown himself to be a lovely companion, enjoying both his playtime and relaxing moments, and has settled in well. While he’s happy in foster, he’s more than ready to find a forever family to call his own.

“Marley can be a real bundle of energy and enjoys playtime, whether that’s with toys or interacting with his people.

“This means he would benefit from a home that can provide him with both mental and physical stimulation, while also helping him learn when it’s time to relax and switch off. Once he’s had his fun, he’s more than happy to snuggle up and enjoy some quiet time – like most of us!”

Staff are looking for adopters who are experienced with French Bulldogs or have a good understanding of their specific needs. This includes being aware of potential breathing difficulties, avoiding overexertion (especially in warmer weather), and ensuring he is kept cool and comfortable at all times. His fluffy coat will require regular grooming to keep it clean, healthy, and free from matting, so his new family will need to be committed to maintaining this.

Marley would be happiest as the only pet in the home and could live with secondary school-aged children who can give him the space he needs.

“Agnes, Margo and Marley are all wonderful characters and are waiting for someone to see how special they are,” added Amirah.

“We know they will give you all the love and affection in return for a loving home and we hope they don’t have to wait too much longer!”

If you would like to express an interest in any of these dogs, simply fill out an online application form.

Rising cruelty, neglect and large-scale animal rescues led to a crisis point last summer. A six year high of animals in RSPCA care, almost half in emergency boarding because their centres are full. They urgently need to find loving homes so that they can continue to bring thousands of animals in need to safety. Please visit rspca.org.uk/findapet today.