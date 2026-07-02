RSPCA appeals for homes for Toy Story-named rescue pets

Nation.Cymru staff

Four rescued pets named after Toy Story characters are looking for starring roles with new families as they begin their search for new homes – and happy endings.

Rabbits Woody, Buzz (pictured), and Andy, and cat Bo Peep – all named after the beloved animated characters who feature in the new Toy Story 5 film – are being cared for by RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre which is based in Upper Colwyn Bay. The RSPCA team are now seeking applications from interested adopters online.

Woody and Buzz have both been in RSPCA care since February.

The duo – both aged one – were abandoned in a garden and are now searching for their own forever homes.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “Both Woody and Buzz didn’t have the best start to life, but are doing well in our care now, and we can’t wait to find them a home each to call their own.

“Woody is a gentle boy and is hoping to find an indoor or outdoor home to allow him to reach for the stars and explore to his heart’s content.

“Woody would love to find his own ‘deputy’ (or a spayed female rabbit) once he has settled into a new home or could be gradually introduced to a rabbit currently in the home.”

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Sarah said: “Buzz loves exploring – with the potential to find his own ‘Jessie’ (or spayed female rabbit) once he has settled.

“Buzz has become a confident boy in our care but we feel he may find a change in environment scary at first before settling back in, however, once he is given the time and space he needs we know he will flourish.”

Andy is another bun who is waiting for his forever home at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre.

“After growing up in RSPCA care and waiting a full year searching for his forever home at our centre, Andy is still waiting in our small animals unit to find a forever friend,” said Sarah.

“Andy is two-years-old and loves binkying about his pod and outdoor run and adores spending time with his favourite volunteers.

“Andy could live with a spayed, female rabbit or could live inside as a single rabbit with the company of his adopter.”

Finally, domestic shorthair cat Bo Peep is patiently waiting for her happily ever after. She is six-years-old and arrived in RSPCA care after living in poor conditions amongst many other cats.

Sarah said: “Although the road looked rough ahead, Bo is now searching for her new flock (or family) to finally learn what a friend is after arriving into RSPCA care in April.

“After having a full check -up at our vets, Bo arrived at our centre to begin their rehabilitation journey.

“She can be anxious at times and requires a quiet space in an adult-only home. Bo could live with another cat after a gradual introduction but would prefer not to live with a dog in the property.

“Bo is learning to trust staff but will need a home that is willing to give her the time to adjust to a loving, safe environment that she has never before experienced. We know that in the perfect home she will flourish.”

If rabbits Woody, Buzz, Andy or cat Bo Peep Bonnie sounds like the next chapter of your Story, please get in touch with the centre and fill out a perfect match form online.

Rabbit Awareness Week

Last week’s Rabbit Awareness Week (22–26 June), led the RSPCA and other animal charities to encourage owners to feed their rabbits a fibre-rich diet made up mainly of hay or grass, with daily fresh, leafy greens – and a small amount of high-quality pellets. This helps support healthy digestion and keeps rabbits’ continuously growing teeth worn down naturally.

It is estimated that around 800,000 rabbits are kept as pets in the UK, yet they remain among the pets most vulnerable to neglect and poor welfare – because of common misconceptions about their welfare needs, including providing a suitable diet.

The charity fears dietary choices remain a common area of misconception among rabbit owners.

RSPCA Science and Policy officer Eloise Dicks said: “A good diet keeps a rabbit’s digestive system working properly, helps wear down their continuously growing teeth, prevents obesity and supports long-term health.

“Rabbits need a diet made up of around 85% fresh grass or hay, supplemented with leafy greens and a small portion of good-quality nuggets. While other suitable fruits and veggies can be offered, they should be given in very small quantities as occasional treats. Rabbits have evolved to require a high-fibre diet and to spend a significant portion of their day foraging and eating; replicating this natural behaviour for pet rabbits is essential for keeping them healthy.

“Sadly, we often see rabbits come into our care suffering from serious, preventable health issues linked to an incorrect diet. Helping owners better understand their rabbit’s needs and providing practical guidance on how to meet them is vital for improving rabbit welfare, which is precisely why this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week messaging is so essential.”

The RSPCA is urging people to choose kindness this summer and make a difference for animals. By joining the charity’s Summer of Kindness, animal lovers can take on Seven Acts of Kindness that are easy, family-friendly and make a real difference.