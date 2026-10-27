RSPCA Cymru appeals for adopters this National Black Cat Day

Nation Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for black cat adopters to come forward as the charity reveals it sees more black cats in its care than any other kind of feline.

Ahead of National Black Cat Day (October 27), and with Halloween just around the corner, the animal welfare charity is putting out a plea to prospective black cat adopters as part of its month-long rehoming campaign ‘Adoptober’.

Adoptober aims to help tackle the RSPCA’s rehoming crisis and in partnership with inspiring vet care, the charity hopes experienced and patient pet owners will consider helping by rehoming and fostering.

The sad reality for many black cats is that there are more coming into RSPCA care than any other coat colour. These mini panthers then spend around three times longer (29 days) than tabby cats (nine days) looking for homes – as they are often overlooked, including – it is believed – for superstitious reasons, or even because some people think they are less photogenic.

Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Not only is this sad for the cats who are patiently waiting for their second chance at happiness but it also means that there are limited spaces to help new cats because our centres are full of black cats which sadly can sometimes be overlooked.

“This National Black Cat Day and with Halloween just days away we hope to reignite a love for black cats, whether it’s Binx from Hocus Pocus, Salem from Sabrina or one of the many black cats in RSPCA centres looking for homes – we think black cats, like all cats, are the best!”

Ghost at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre – apply here

Ghost is just two years old and is a sweet boy who loves attention! He is a friendly, affectionate boy who simply wants to be loved and showered with fuss. Ghost came into RSPCA care because his welfare needs were not being met, and he required medical treatment following a road traffic accident.

Sadly, Ghost had to have one of his legs amputated, but this hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life. He has adapted incredibly well to life on three legs and continues to show everyone just how resilient and special he is.

Ghost could live with older, sensible teenagers who understand that he is living life on three legs. He would like to be the only pet in the home.

Minx at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre – apply here

Minx came into RSPCA care from a multi-cat household where her welfare needs were not being met. Minx wasn’t too impressed with her new lifestyle at first but she is slowly starting to settle in at the Newport centre and she has realised she enjoys her new found independence.

Only a kitten herself, Minx has discovered the joy of play and spends her time exploring and pouncing on her new array of toys. She is an independant cat that is happy in her own company. She would be happiest in an adult only home with owners who have no expectations for her to become a ‘lap’ cat. Minx could live with a small but confident cat to keep her busy!

Blackberry at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – apply here

Five-year-old Blackberry sadly came into RSPCA care due to sadly being abandoned. Understandably, Blackberry has found the cattery environment quite hard to adapt to and can be quite nervous of his new surroundings.

He is now looking for a calm and understanding family that will help him settle into his new home as this may be a scary new experience for him. When given time and patience Blackberry can be a real sweet boy but he is still learning that humans are not as scary as he may think!

Matilda at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – apply here

Matilda is just six months old who recently came into RSPCA along with her sister as their needs were sadly not being met. Matilda can be a bit shy when you first meet her but her confidence blossoms the more you spend time with her. She is an inquisitive girl who likes to explore and play with her toys, then enjoys a fuss, play and cuddle with our team.

Matilda would make a great addition to any family once she is given the opportunity to settle into a loving home! She could live with children of any age, could live with another cat, and may be able to live with a dog too!

Cliff at RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch – apply here

Cliff was signed over to the care of the branch because his nails were severely overgrown, penetrating into his paws, causing a lot of pain. His owner was unable to afford veterinary treatment, so reached out to the branch for help.

Cliff was sedated and had all front claws clipped, he also had a much needed dental and now feels so much better! Cliff is a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he’s such a loving boy! He is 12 years old and is looking for a loving home to relax and snooze in!

Jack at RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre – apply here

Jack is incredibly affectionate and loves attention. He would happily spend his days curled up beside you, soaking up all the cuddles he can get! Jack is a gentle and sweet-natured boy who can be a little quiet at first. He takes some time to adjust to new surroundings, but once he feels settled, his loving personality begins to shine through.

He would prefer not to live with a dog and would love to be rehomed alongside Tigger!

Luna at RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre – apply here

Three-year-old Luna hasn’t had the best start in life, and new things and unfamiliar surroundings can sometimes feel a little overwhelming for this sweet girl.

Luna has only ever lived as a house cat, so she is looking for a quiet and patient home where she can take things at her own pace. With time, understanding and lots of love, we believe Luna can learn that she doesn’t need to be afraid and can truly express her lovely personality.

She is looking for a home without another cat, and without dogs and would prefer an adult household.

Salem at RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre – apply here

Salem is aged just 12 weeks and will be ready for adoption soon.

Salem is a super playful, happy little kitten who loves nothing more than exploring, playing and getting up to all sorts of kitten antics!

With his playful personality and endless affection, Salem is sure to bring plenty of laughter, love and entertainment to his lucky new home.

Lucifer at RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre – apply here

Lucifer is aged just seven weeks, so it’s quite yet for rehoming, so please keep an eye on the Llys Nini website.

Lucifer came into the centre as a stray and, unfortunately, hasn’t had the best start in life. He has missed out on some of those important early experiences, but the staff and volunteers are already seeing his confidence grow.

This lovely boy will need a patient and understanding home where he can explore the world at his own pace. With gentle encouragement, positive experiences and lots of love, we’re hopeful that Lucifer’s little personality will continue to shine through!

As a young kitten, Lucifer will need plenty of playtime, enrichment and stimulation to help him learn, explore and develop. Interactive toys, climbing opportunities and new experiences will help build his confidence and allow him to enjoy all the fun that kittenhood should bring.

Inspiring vet care will be supporting the RSPCA by driving awareness of the campaign and sharing stories of animals who need homes in their 750+ practices across England and Wales, in the hope of finding more rescued animals homes. Inspiring vet care is also funding veterinary care and support delivered by RSPCA frontline officers for owners in need, to help pets stay in loving safe homes.

The RSPCA urgently needs kind and caring people to adopt and foster, so they continue to rescue animals from cruelty and neglect. Visit the charity’s Find A Pet website so they can match you today.

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