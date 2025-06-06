RSPCA Cymru celebrates its dedicated army of helpers this Volunteers’ Week

RSPCA Cymru is highlighting the work of its amazing volunteers across Wales and the massive contribution they make to the animal charity during Volunteers’ Week (June 2-8).

Volunteers’ Week, organised by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), is an annual celebration of the efforts made by millions of people who selflessly offer their time and skills in unpaid roles.

The RSPCA offers a range of volunteer roles, which include those of Animal Rescue Volunteers (ARVs), who undertake invaluable work as volunteer drivers, in rescuing and transporting animals to animal centres where they can be cared for and rehabilitated.

Other volunteers include foster carers who offer space in their own homes and look after animals before permanent homes can be found for them. The RSPCA also recruits microvolunteers who help with campaigning work by undertaking administration and social media work.

The charity’s Wildlife Friends – a scheme started in 2023 as part of the Big Help Out to mark King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations – has been hugely popular for microvolunteers who have carried out tasks to protect and nurture wildlife in their own gardens and local communities.

Last year more than 2,000 people signed up for Wildlife Friends and completed a range of seasonal tasks aimed at helping wildlife to thrive in their own gardens and community green spaces. These included building bug hotels and cleaning bird feeders.

Jo, from Newport, has been a foster carer for the RSPCA for four years – joining the team of fosterers for RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre.

She said she had been thinking about becoming a foster carer for some time and applied after seeing a social media post.

“I’d been thinking about it for a couple of years, as I love cats and saw regular posts from numerous animal charities all over the world appealing for fosterers,” said the 44-year-old.

“Clearly there was a real need. Then one day, on a bit of a whim, I saw a Facebook post from my local RSPCA looking for cat fosterers and decided to fill out the form and find out more about it. The rest is history!”

Over the years Jo has provided care for 40 cats – which has included three kitten litters.

Jo said: “They have all had their own unique personalities and funny quirks. I think that the most memorable ones are probably the ones that take longer to relax.

“Often they come from multi-cat households and are lacking a little in socialisation. They may be scared of you and it’s your job to help them realise that not all humans are bad. But, when they start to show trust and warm to you over time, it’s incredibly fulfilling. A little time and patience is often all they really need.”

Through the countless cats she has cared for she has adopted two of the cats.

“They are my babies – five-year-old Evie and 13-year-old Scooby (pictured with Jo) who is the world’s friendliest cat,” she said.

“I remember each and every one of the cats I have fostered. One of my favourites was a little kitten that I called Chase – he was such a clever and affectionate little thing.

“He was always the first of his litter to figure out new toys and first in the queue for dinner! He was so friendly and I still think about him.

“On the opposite end of the spectrum was Evie who I adopted! It took 42 days to even come out of her cubby and onto the floor with me. She was terrified of everything and my primary job was to try and help her realise that some humans can be ok. I had Evie for around six months and it was slow going getting her to trust me.

“Three years later she’s currently asleep on the radiator and no doubt will come to me soon and remind me it’s dinner time!”

Jo said she would recommend anyone thinking of volunteering for the RSPCA to contact your local RSPCA and enquire.

“They will answer any questions you have and explain how it works,” she said. “No question is silly and I learn things about animal care and welfare from them which helps me build my own knowledge too. Whatever I need, they are there for me and I couldn’t ask for better support.

“It doesn’t cost you a penny as they will cover all costs. If you love animals it’s such a rewarding thing to do.

“For every cat I foster, that frees up a place at the rescue for another one to be brought into care and helped. Every cat matters and I find it really rewarding to see them blossom and get adopted into their forever homes.”

Many of the RSPCA rescuers also foster animals in their homes as well – including RSPCA Animal Rescue officer Danni Wilson (pictured at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic in with a cat Danni fostered at the beginning of the year).

Danni, who has fostered a total of four dogs and 10 cats over the past four years, said: “Myself and my partner absolutely love fostering. It is so rewarding seeing an animal grow in confidence or recover from something medical.

“Some are definitely harder to say goodbye to than others – but I always think that they are going to a lovely new home and that there is another animal that needs our home next. I have a massive soft spot for the nervous ones as it is a privilege to gain their trust. It is also at no cost to yourself as the RSPCA supplies everything needed. Although I can’t help myself buy the occasional new toy or treat though!

“I absolutely love doing it and will forever foster!”

RSPCA Cymru’s Area Volunteer Support Partner, Abby Hill, said: “We are so grateful to volunteers like Jo and Danni for their dedication and commitment to their role.

“Volunteers’ Week is an opportunity to celebrate our fantastic volunteers here at the RSPCA across Wales. Every volunteer in every role is appreciated, and they should take pride in the fact that they are changing the lives of animals.

“On behalf of all of us at the RSPCA and the animals they volunteer for we say thank you!”

There are plenty of volunteering opportunities available across Wales – please contact your local branch for more information about the roles on offer in your locality. You can sign up as an RSPCA Wildlife Friend on the RSPCA website.

Some of the current RSPCA volunteer roles include:

South Wales Fundraiser

As a fundraising volunteer you will play a vital part, organising and assisting with fundraising activities, the proceeds of which will go directly towards our vital animal welfare work.

Cat foster carers (RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre)

This role is looking for someone who is:

Able to transport the cat/kittens to vet appointments and the RSPCA establishment as required.

Have time to spend with them or be around them.

A spare room/space at home for fostering a cat is ideal, although not essential (they will not be allowed outside of your home environment, so will need a specific space)

Have lots of love, time and patience to give the animal whilst they are with you.

Dog foster carers (RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

This role is looking for someone who is:

Has a secure garden

Able to transport the dog/puppies to Vet appointments if needed

Have time to spend with them or be around for them

Have lots of love, time and patience to give the animal in your care the best chance at a happy ever after when ready for rehoming

Gardener (RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

If you want to keep active, make new friends, or use your skills to help others this role might be perfect for you.

Our Volunteer Gardeners play an important role in keeping our Animal Centres looking smart, and this gives a great impression to members of the public visiting our site. Your time will free up the time of our staff, who can focus on looking after the animals in our care.

