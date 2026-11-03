RSPCA debunks common animal fostering myths while issuing urgent plea for more foster carers

Nation Cymru staff

The RSPCA is urging animal lovers to open their homes and consider fostering – as rising levels of cruelty, neglect and multi-animal rescues puts unprecedented pressure on its centres and branches.

With more than 7,000 animals in RSPCA care at any one time, the animal welfare charity is keen to debunk myths around fostering and encourage people to discover how it can change an animal’s life.

It is also Adoptober, a month long rehoming drive which aims to help tackle the RSPCA’s rehoming crisis and in partnership with inspiring vet care, the charity hopes experienced and patient pet owners will consider helping by rehoming and fostering.

Last year, the charity hit a six-year high of the number of animals in its care – and with rescued animals arriving faster than they can be rehomed, the RSPCA has hit a capacity crisis.

Currently, more than 1,000 animals are being cared for in private boarding kennels, catteries and stableyards while they wait for a space to become available in RSPCA centres and branches from where they can be rehomed.

And while animals are waiting, fostering can provide a vital lifeline – giving them temporary loving homes to help them thrive while they wait for their forever families, or wait for lengthy legal proceedings to conclude so they can be rehomed.

Becca Sparks, RSPCA Fostering Manager, said: “We are running out of space to care for all the animals who need us, and we urgently need help. We are getting amazing support from other animal charities and our brilliant network of RSPCA branches but we are all under immense strain.

“While our ultimate goal is to find all these animals loving forever homes, we don’t want them living in kennel or cattery environments for too long while we find their perfect match – which is why we are keen to find foster homes where they can get the love, care and attention they need to thrive while they’re waiting.”

But the RSPCA says misconceptions about what fostering involves may prevent people who could make a real difference from taking the first step.

Myth 1: It’s too expensive

False! RSPCA will provide all the food, medical care, bedding, toys and equipment needed.

Myth 2: You can’t foster if you already have pets

False! Some rescue animals benefit from having a friendly resident pet. Every animal and home will be assessed to ensure safe compatibility.

Myth 3: You need experience to foster

False! No specific qualifications or experience is required – you’ll complete online training and receive guidance throughout.

Myth 4: You have to commit for a long time

False! Fostering periods vary hugely. From short-term temporary care to long-term rehabilitation – RSPCA staff will work with your availability.

Myth 5: You can’t foster if you have children

False! Families can welcome foster animals too. Every application is considered individually.

Becca added: “Fostering an animal is incredibly rewarding and we are always looking for new foster carers to help us with the many animals that come into our care. These animals include those that may have experienced neglect and have been rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate – some may have never even experienced a loving and safe home.

“Fostering brings so many benefits, not just for animals but for foster carers too. It allows people to have a pet at home without the long-term commitment of owning one or the financial responsibility, as we cover the cost of food and veterinary bills.

“Volunteer fosterers provide a vital resource to the RSPCA as they can offer these animals a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home – it allows us to learn more about an animal’s personality and specific needs, which is invaluable for matching them with their forever families.

“It’s really rewarding to see an animal who has been rescued from cruelty and neglect grow in your care and learn to trust people again. We particularly need homes for animals involved in lengthy court proceedings, as they are often waiting a long time through no fault of their own. We also have puppies and kittens who would benefit from being socialised in a home environment.

“We would love to hear from anyone interested in joining our fostering volunteer team. Times are tough, but fostering could be a lifeline as we approach a busy winter season. It is not only an amazing, rewarding volunteering opportunity; it could also help alleviate real pressure on our resources.”

Many of the RSPCA rescuers also foster animals in their homes as well – including RSPCA Animal Rescue officer Danni Randall (pictured at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic with a cat she fostered last year).

Danni, who has fostered a total of four dogs and 10 cats over the past four years, said: “Myself and my partner absolutely love fostering. It is so rewarding seeing an animal grow in confidence or recover from something medical.

“Some are definitely harder to say goodbye to than others – but I always think that they are going to a lovely new home and that there is another animal that needs our home next. I have a massive soft spot for the nervous ones as it is a privilege to gain their trust.

“It is also at no cost to yourself as the RSPCA supplies everything needed. Although I can’t help myself buy the occasional new toy or treat though!

“I absolutely love doing it and will forever foster!”

Whilst fosterers Sarah and her mum Posi fostered Rosa RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre earlier this year. Following Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome surgery – she started her foster placement with the dedicated duo until she was permanently rehomed in July.

“Initially, Rosa seemed to have forgotten how to behave like a dog,” said Sarah. “Thankfully, dogs are incredibly adaptable, and it only took about three weeks for her to start behaving more normally.

“Regular walks helped enormously, and her toilet habits soon changed. She even developed the habit of sitting politely at my Mum’s feet to let us know that it was time to go out for a wee!”

Sarah said they decided to start fostering a couple of years ago after they lost their own dogs, Harri Bo and DJ.

“We both felt we could not go through losing another dog of our own at this stage in our lives, but a house is not a home for us without a dog in it,” said Sarah.

“We decided fostering is the perfect solution, helping dogs in need while giving them a safe and loving home.

“We had Rosa for just shy of six months – because of the nature of her operations and the recovery time involved, her stay with us was longer than originally expected. Rosa showed such incredible resilience throughout it all and, with the care and love she received, she bounced back and recovered beautifully, ready to be adopted.”

Sarah said they would encourage others to consider fostering – whilst RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre is currently looking for dog, cat and small animal fosters.

“It is such a rewarding experience and a great way to make a difference to a dog’s life,” she said. “It can be challenging at times, especially as every dog is different and will need your time, patience and reassurance, but seeing their confidence grow and watching them settle into a loving environment makes it all worthwhile.

“I would definitely encourage anyone who loves animals and has the time and commitment to consider fostering.”

Every October, the RSPCA dedicates an entire month to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in the charity’s centres and branches – dubbed “Adoptober” – after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. But adoption isn’t the only way to help animals in need.

The growing need for foster homes comes amid an increase in large-scale animal rescue cases. In 2025, RSPCA frontline officers responded to more than 4,200 incidents involving 10 or more animals at a single address. These cases involved approximately 88,000 animals, including dogs, cats, small pets, horses and exotic animals. Seventy-five cases involved more than 100 animals.

The charity has also reported 3,280 multi-animal cases across England and Wales so far this year, highlighting the continued pressure on its frontline teams and volunteers.

inspiring vet care is supporting the RSPCA by driving awareness of the Adoptober campaign and sharing stories of animals who need homes in their 750+ practices across England and Wales, in the hope of finding more rescued animals homes. inspiring vet care is also funding veterinary care and support delivered by RSPCA frontline officers for owners in need, to help pets stay in loving safe homes.

RSPCA Chief Executive Jo Rowland said: Jo said: “We currently have more animals in our care than space in our centres and branches – and it’s a heart-breaking situation that other animal charities and rescue centres are also facing.

“That’s why we are asking people with space in their home and their hearts, who maybe aren’t in a position to consider adopting yet, to think about fostering instead. Not only does it free up vital space so we can rescue more animals in need, but it’s so much better for the animals to be out of kennels and catteries and in a loving home environment.

“We are working to increase our number of foster carers, as well as modernising our rehoming process, to try and get animals into loving homes sooner. We’re so grateful to anyone who can support our Adoptober campaign – be it through fostering, adopting or simply sharing profiles of animals who need new homes.”

Visit the RSPCA website to explore current fostering opportunities. If fostering isn’t for you, there are many other ways to volunteer and support animals in need.