RSPCA warns of growing threat to bees ahead of World Bee Day

Nation.Cymru Staff

It’s World Bee Day on 20 May, and bees are some of the most effective pollinators we have – not just helping plants to grow, but helping crops including broccoli, cabbages and apples to thrive.

But sadly, UK bee populations have reduced by around a third in the last 30 years – prompting the RSPCA to highlight what people can do to help the nation’s buzzing buddies.

Bees are so integral to our own survival – but according to the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index, less than half of people (46%) recognise them as sentient beings with the ability to have physical and emotional experiences – be they positive or negative.

But this is something consistently debunked by scientific evidence, which shows that bees exhibit self-awareness, social learning, play behaviour and the ability to solve complex problems.

It comes amid fears for the future of many bees – with almost 13% of UK-based bee species under threat of extinction.

Essential

Rebecca Machin, wildlife expert at the RSPCA said: “Bees really are incredible insects – they do so much for us and have such a great level of understanding that people take for granted.

“Bees can perform incredibly complex tasks, have fascinating social lives, and are essential pollinators. It’s important to make sure we take care of them – and luckily everyone can do their bit to help.

“Being kind to animals isn’t just about cats and dogs – it’s about taking care of every kind of creature, and at the RSPCA we want to make the months ahead a Summer of Kindness.

“We know that kind acts, however small, combine to create a more compassionate world. And there are so many ways you can show your kindness to animals this summer.

“For bees, something as simple as planting native flowers, or creating a water station for them could go a long way in improving their welfare, and helping the population to thrive.

“These things make a real difference. Every kind act for animals is a vote for a better world for animals; and small, everyday gestures like this really do add up to a life-changing impact for us and other animals. We can’t do this alone, but we can if we act together.”

Threat of extinction

There are 270 species of bees in the UK – with 35 under threat of extinction, and 13 already lost. Major threats include habitat loss, pesticide use and the impacts of climate change.

Yet bees pollinate around 75% of leading global crops – and contribute to a whopping one third of the world’s food production. These buzzing little creatures are essential to our survival, travelling miles every single day to collect pollen and help our ecosystems thrive – and it can be thirsty work.

Initiatives like No Mow May have already got many of us thinking how to help pollinators – and now, as part of its Summer of Kindness, the RSPCA is highlighting the small acts people can take to help bees – including setting up a small drinking station for them.

Make your DIY bee drinking station

You will need:

A shallow container, like a plastic tub or saucer

Clean pebbles or small rocks

Rainwater, or tap water that’s been left out for a few days (using rainwater prevents too many nutrients and disinfectants entering the garden water source for wildlife – while these don’t affect us, they can be harmful to animals)

How to:

Choose a shallow dish or saucer – give it a good wash to make sure there’s nothing that can contaminate the water Make resting places – fill your container with clean pebbles or small rocks. These give bees and insects safe places to land and take a drink, without falling into the water. If they do slip in, it will also make it easier for them to climb out Find a shady spot for your station – choose a shady area (to prevent rapid evaporation) near flowers, so pollinators have easy access while they’re busy at work Fill up with rainwater – pour a small amount of rainwater into the dish, making sure the top of the pebbles and rocks stay dry for safe landings. If you don’t have access to rainwater, use tap water that’s been left out for a few days. Check in daily and top up – top up weekly or when needed, and enjoy watching the wildlife you’re helping, as well as the flowers they’ll help pollinate!

The RSPCA is also inviting people to share photos and videos of their bee-friendly spaces and kind acts on social media, tagging the RSPCA, to encourage family and friends to get involved in supporting wildlife this summer.

When the world feels divided, kindness connects us. And this summer, small acts of kindness can make a life-changing difference for animals.

From helping wildlife stay cool to learning more about your pet’s needs in hot weather, there are so many ways to get involved.

Joining the RSPCA’s Summer of Kindness is a chance to be part of something positive. Together, everyone can create a kinder world for every animal.