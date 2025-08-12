RSPCA’s top pet and wildlife advice as temperatures could top 30 degrees

With temperatures set to soar across Wales this weekend, the RSPCA is issuing urgent advice, tips and DIY video tutorials to help pet owners keep their furry and feathered friends cool and comfortable.

The advice comes as the Met Office predicts temperatures for parts of Wales could reach in excess of 30°C (86°F) during this week.

The soaring temperatures can pose huge risks to pets, wildlife and farm animals, and amid predictions from forecasters of these high temperatures, many pet owners and animal lovers may be concerned about keeping animals safe during the heatwave.

Carrie Stones, Campaign Manager at the RSPCA said: “Over the next few days, t many parts of England and Wales are set to experience temperatures up to and beyond 30 degrees celsius, which is great for many of us, but for our pets, it can be a different story.

“It’s important we do everything we can to keep them cool and comfortable while the heat is here, and we’re urging animal lovers to share our best tips to help, and remind people that while it’s so hot, if in doubt, don’t go out.

“It’s also a really helpful idea to support local wildlife too, by popping out some bowls of water to help birds, foxes and other wildlife.”

Top tips for pet owners in hot weather

Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool

Watch the RSPCA’s video on how to keep cats cool in hot weather

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt – use pet-safe sun cream.

Empower yourself with the knowledge to spot the signs of heatstroke in pets

Ensure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times. For animals that are

kept outside, remember that as the sun moves during the day so too does the shade. Somewhere that was shaded in the morning could be in full sun by the afternoon.

Keep guinea pigs cool and hydrated by making them a fresh vegetable treat

Check small animals, poultry and other pets twice a day for flystrike

Keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight.

Keep pesticides out of reach of animals.

For horses stabled during the day out of the heat, try making them a horse and pony boredom buster treat

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

Encourage pet chickens to stay in shaded areas by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly for your dog from pet-friendly ingredients.

Freeze your dog’s water bowl or kong, or add ice cubes to your pet’s bowl.

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in – but always supervise them around water.

Make sure that pet snake enclosures are kept secure – and locked if necessary – when unattended, as snakes become more active during hot weather and can be excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

Sign up to join one of the RSPCA’s interactive and accessible ‘Cool Dog Summer’ workshops online to get savvy, and clued up, as the temperatures soar.

Further advice

It’s not just pet owners who can do their bit to help. Here are some tips on what everyone can do this summer to help wildlife:

Leave a bowl of fresh drinking water in your garden or community green spaces for birds and other wildlife.

Be wildlife-friendly outside. Take care when using a lawn-mower or strimmer – both can be deadly to animals. Hedgehogs in long grass may curl up if they feel threatened and toads tend to squat down rather than run away.

Keep pesticides out of reach of animals or switch to non-toxic deterrents.

Search bonfires before burning garden rubbish. Lizards, grass snakes, hedgehogs and toads often seek sanctuary in heaps of garden refuse.

Top up the water levels of ponds and make sure pond fish have access to shaded areas created by aquatic plants.

Snakes are most active during the warmer months; don’t be alarmed if you see one. Most are just passing through and tend to shy away from humans. Help garden wildlife by supplying fresh, clean water for drinking and bathing.

Recent data showed vets treating dogs with heatstroke saw nearly double the number of cases caused by being in a vehicle in recent years, than before the pandemic.

Figures from the Royal Veterinary College’s ongoing VetCompass programme of research into cases of heatstroke in dogs reveal that whilst between 2016-2018, hot vehicles triggered 6.3% of heatstroke cases – the proportion almost doubled during 2022-2023 to 11.2%*.

For more information about kind acts you can do for animals this summer visit rspca.org.uk/foreverykind.

