Rugby coach uses passion for sports to tackle the ‘stigma attached to children in care’

Nation Cymru staff

A foster carer and sports coach, who was inspired to foster by his partner of over 20 years, says the welcoming, family-orientated culture of his rugby club has helped children in his care thrive.

Keith Evans, who lives in Carmarthenshire and was born in Llanelli, is a rugby coach at Ammanford Rugby Football Club. His passion for sports stretches from professional rugby to competitive powerlifting.

But sport isn’t his only passion in life. Almost two decades ago Keith found himself in a situation he didn’t expect. He became a foster carer with his partner Becky and found a new passion: caring for children in their time of need.

“It was something that I never actually thought about,” he said. “Becky explained to me what fostering was about and I just decided to do the journey with her.”

The couple have now been fostering for 17 years. “There’s no better feeling than helping a child who’s had a tough start in life to excel and do amazing things.”

Fostering has been a series of learning curves for Keith, and one thing he finds particularly rewarding is educating other coaches and parents in Carmarthenshire’s rugby community about fostering.

“There used to be a stigma attached to foster kids, that they are always troublemakers, for example” he said. “I kind of paved the way and said, ‘no, it’s not like that’; every child that comes in is special, and they should be treated the same.

“I just want people to understand the backbone of fostering and the dedication that it takes because it’s a big part of your life. I mean, it is your life.”

Keith described how the rugby community supports him as a foster carer: “I do get a lot support from coaches and other parents. Like if one of my young ones need to go home early, someone from the club will step in for me.

“It’s like one big family here. All our kids are interested in sports, playing either rugby, football, or both. And they have really been embraced by the club, which helps them thrive and bond with others.”

Foster Wales Carmarthenshire recently teamed up with Keith’s beloved Llanelli Scarlets to raise awareness of fostering in Llanelli.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Wales, visit fosterwales.gov.wales

scarlets.wales/article/scarlets-support-new-fostering-in-llanelli-campaign/