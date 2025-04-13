S4C’s prison drama returns – A very ‘special and realistic’ series according to current inmates

The gripping prison drama, Bariau, returns to S4C for its highly anticipated second series this evening at 9pm, bringing viewers back behind the formidable doors of Carchar y Glannau.

Following the tremendous success of the first series, which aired last year, Bariau received an overwhelmingly positive response from S4C viewers and earned widespread recognition in the television industry.

Annes Elwy won a BAFTA Cymru for Best Actress, while Producer Alaw Llewelyn Roberts earned a nomination in the Welsh Break Through category. The series was also nominated for a Drama award at the prestigious RTS (Royal Television Society) Wales awards.

Set in a men’s prison, Bariau is based on the real-life experiences and testimonies of both prisoners and prison officials.

The series’ unflinching portrayal of prison life has earned praise from current inmates, who have described it as “special and realistic,” particularly for its honest depiction of life behind bars.

Familiar faces

After the shocking events of the first series, the tensions within the prison have escalated. The struggle for power grows more intense, and it becomes clear that no one is safe from the shadows of their past.

Returning for the second series are several familiar faces, including Gwion Tegid as Barry Hardy, the central character, as well as Glyn Pritchard as his fellow inmate Peter, Rolant Prys as Prison Officer Ned, and Mali Tudno as Linda, the prison chaplain.

They will be joined by Sion Alun Davies (Craith, Steeltown Murders, The Sandman) as Simon, the petty Chief Prison Officer, Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road) and Rhys Richards (Cylch Gwaed, A55).

An exciting addition to the cast is Wiliam Young, who portrays Jac, an autistic prisoner. Young, who is autistic and has Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, is a member of Hijinx, an inclusive theatre company specialising in productions with artists who have learning disabilities or additional needs.

The second series is produced by the same talented team behind the first, including Writer Ciron Gruffydd (Limbo), Director Griff Rowland (Y Gwyll, Wizards vs Aliens BBC), and Producer Alaw Llewelyn Roberts.

Filming took place at Aria Studio in Llangefni, where a two-storey set was built to accommodate 24 prison cells covering approximately 2,500m².

Delving deeper

According to Ciron Gruffydd, the second series will delve even deeper into the characters’ relationships, exploring new emotional depths.

He said: “Prison life is a microcosm of society as we see it. The aim has always been to create the most realistic portrayal possible, focusing on the strength of the characters and their emotional journeys.”

Through extensive research and consultations with real inmates, the series aims to showcase authentic prison life. One example, Gruffydd shares, is the subtle detail of Barry’s status symbol: two kettles in his cell, a sign of his dominance. This level of detail resonated with real inmates, one of whom noted:

“The chaplain asks if Barry would meet criminology students. Barry asks, ‘Are there sausage rolls?’ It made us all laugh. Food is everything in prison… so spot on!”

Gwion Tegid, who plays Barry, reflected on the overwhelming response to the first series.

He shared: “The reaction was incredible, and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done. Filming both series has been the most rewarding experience of my career, and I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to the second season.”

Gwenllian Gravelle, Head of Drama at S4C expressed her excitement for the return of Bariau: “I’m thrilled that this gripping, authentic drama is back for another series, following the huge success of the first. I have no doubt that viewers will be captivated once again.”

Bariau will also air at 9pm on the following Wednesday, in addition to its Sunday evening broadcast. The Wednesday night episode will include on screen subtitles.

Fans can catch up on the first series of Bariau on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer before the second series airs. A boxset of the second series will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer starting this Sunday.

