Samson’s Well Reborn

Sue Dickson

This summer saw the conclusion of a project to restore one of the Vale of Glamorgan’s historic wells. Samson’s Well in Llantwit Major has been a watering place on the outskirts of the old town for many centuries, although in recent times it has fallen into disrepair. Thanks to a restoration project, however, Samson’s Well has been given new life and is set to regain status as an important monument for the town. The stonework has been repaired in traditional style by local stonemason, Nigel Matthews, and there are further plans to landscape with hardy plants, since the well has been capped off at some stage in the past.

The informal gathering was attended by Town Mayor, Graham Morgan, along with councillors, members of the local clergy and nearby residents. Archdeacon Philip Morris, President of Llantwit Major Local History Society, spoke about his research and the likelihood that the well was originally dedicated to St Samson, who studied under St Illtud in the town’s mediaeval monastery. In a 12th century ‘Life of St Illtud’, Samson is said to have wept tears on departing the town for foreign shores, and a fountain sprang up where the tears fell, a typical origin story for a holy well. It is possible therefore that Samson’s Well was a site for pilgrimage and healing in mediaeval times. The present structure is more recent, perhaps 18th-century, but a well has probably been in place for much longer, situated near one of the original gates to the town and acting as a water source for locals and visitors alike, including the drovers who passed by with cattle and sheep.

Dr Sue Dickson gave some background to the restoration project, organised by herself and Cllr Dr Peter Dickson along with Cllr David Powell and his wife, Gill, with the encouragement of Archdeacon Philip and members of the Local History Society. Sue described how she and Peter came across Samson’s Well when they first moved to the town 16 years ago. They took their small spaniel for walks nearby and he liked to pause at the well to leave his mark, as dogs do! They were amused then to find that the well was named for Samson, also the name of their little dog.

During Covid lockdown in 2020, like many town residents, Sue and Peter walked the lanes regularly for exercise and fresh air, although now without a dog. The well was badly neglected and overgrown, and when lockdown eased, they enlisted the help of local farmers, David and Gill Powell to clear the well of brambles and ivy, and also to remove diseased trees encroaching on the structure. It was clear then that the stonework was in desperate need of repair, and the decision was made to set up the restoration project. Progress has been slow, but over subsequent years the well has been kept relatively weed-free and planted with summer flowers when possible.

The superstructure is Grade 2 listed, so both Cadw and the Vale of Glamorgan Conservation Officer have been consulted for advice on the way forward. Permission to work on the well was also gained from the local landowner, but funding for the project has been difficult to obtain, since various grants were refused. However, in 2024, Peter became Town Mayor and this allowed Sue and Peter to raise money through the Mayor’s Charity. The restoration work could now proceed, and, by a happy coincidence, it has been completed just in time for St Samson’s Day this year, although nearly six years since the project began.

Following Sue’s account, Canon Edwin Counsell conducted a short service of Blessing, to re-dedicate the well to St Samson, and to emphasise the importance of the saint’s role in the spread of Christian teachings, both in the Llanilltud monastery and in the wider Celtic world, where Samson founded further monasteries. This is the first time Canon Edwin has been called on to carry out this kind of blessing, but hopefully not the last, since there are plans afoot to hold a full Well Dressing ceremony next year, to mark the anniversary of St Samson’s consecration as Bishop, some 1500 years ago.

The gathering dispersed to find liquid refreshment elsewhere, but one local resident has remained on hand to keep watch over the newly christened St Samson’s Well. This is Barnaby, a handsome cat with honey-coloured fur and a friendly approach to human visitors. Barnaby has made it clear that the well is a favourite place for him too, even despite passing dogs, whether called Samson or otherwise.

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