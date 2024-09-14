Scientists call for help to save endangered Welsh bees

Scientists are calling for the public to help save endangered Welsh bees by registering bee sightings, helping to protect precious pollinators in Wales.

Cardiff University researchers are recruiting the help of the Welsh public to better understand habitat loss and the number of endangered bee species in Wales – asking the public to alert the researchers when they have spotted a bee in Wales through an app.

The Spotabee app will allow scientists to create a map of the bee and plant species in locations across Wales, by members of the public submitting pictures of bees and plants in their local area.

The app has been developed by a team of researchers working on the Pharmabees project, which explores how bees, honey, and beeswax can be used in medicine and can help in the fight against superbugs.

Serious decline

Professor Les Baillie, Professor of Microbiology at Cardiff University and lead of the Pharmabees project, said: “Wild bees and bumblebees are in serious decline in Wales and several species of bees are at risk of being lost forever unless urgent action is taken. The loss of Welsh bees is linked to the loss of 97% of Welsh wildflower meadows since 1930, increased use of pesticides, and climate change.

“Bees play an important role in our ecosystems by pollinating plants and crops. But also bees are playing a vital role in our research, helping us in the search for new medications for life-threatening diseases, as well as tackling antibiotic resistance and superbugs.

“We need to ensure the future of bees in Wales. We are asking for the help of the Welsh public to determine the scale of the problem and to identify the plants and habitats that are the most attractive to bees.”

The Spotabee app (available on iOS and Android) maps the distribution of bees across Wales and records the plants from which bees are feeding.

So far over 4000 people in Wales, as well as 16,000 people from across the globe, have submitted their bee sightings to the researchers, allowing them to use this information to monitor the impact of climate change on bee numbers and diversity. This will help scientists plan interventions to support habitats for Welsh bees.

Professor Baillie added: “When you are sitting in your garden or walking the dog, and you see a bee buzzing around a plant, take a picture and upload it our Spotabee app. This simple act will help to ensure the future of bees in Wales.”

