Sea Cadets who beat Hollywood stars in Moby Dick race recall unlikely victory

Nation.Cymru staff

Two members of a Fishguard Sea Cadets crew who stunned Hollywood stars during the filming of Moby Dick have recalled the day they defeated a boat captained by Gregory Peck.

Huw Lewis and Gareth Rees were among five teenage cadets who took part in a 1.5-mile rowing race in Fishguard in September 1954 while director John Huston was filming scenes for the classic movie.

Organisers of Fishguard’s Ar Ymyl a Tir 2026/On Land’s Edge Festival tracked down surviving crew members after discovering a commemorative oar at TS Skirmisher, the Fishguard Sea Cadet unit.

The race was intended as a publicity stunt for the film, with organisers hoping a crew led by Peck, who played Captain Ahab, would emerge victorious.

Instead, the local teenagers pulled off an upset victory.

Huw Lewis, who was stroke of the winning boat, said: “I remember it like it was yesterday.

“The crew of the Pequod challenged us. One was an ex-wrestler named Tom Clegg, so they were big men.

“Hundreds of people had turned out to watch and there was a lot of betting on the outcome.”

The race featured three 27-foot whaling boats used during filming.

Huw added: “We were all about 17 or 18, but those in the other boats were full-grown men.”

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The winning crew consisted of Huw Lewis, Gareth Rees, Gordon Lewis, Gordon Brooks and Ben Masey.

Following the race, a presentation evening was held at Fishguard Yacht Club attended by both Peck and Huston.

Gareth Rees recalled one memorable moment involving the film’s star.

He said: “Huston presented Peck with a large package.

“On opening it Peck found a large and bloody lump of whale blubber which he then flung at Huston from across the room.”

‘Local nutcase’

The filming itself also left a lasting impression.

Huw remembered a scene requiring an actor to fall from a ship’s yardarm into the sea.

He said: “But he chickened out.

“A local nutcase called Iago Phillips took the actor’s place.

“He didn’t jump off the lower yardarm, nor the middle or higher one, but right off the top.

“And that is who you see in the film.”

The story has also rekindled memories for the families of crew members who have since died.

Jane and Kate Masey, daughters of the late Ben Masey, recently visited TS Skirmisher to see the signed oar, which remains one of the unit’s prized exhibits.

Kate said: “Dad always talked about Fishguard. It was the best time of his life.”

Deep water pilot

Ben Masey later worked as a skipper in the Merchant Navy and as a deep-water pilot before his death in 2016.

Crew member Gordon Brooks, who later worked on the Fishguard-Rosslare ferry service, died in 2021 aged 81, while Gordon Lewis, a former commodore of Aberaeron Yacht Club, died in 2016.

Huw Lewis and Gareth Rees will be special guests at a Moby Dick exhibition at Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard on September 1 as part of this year’s On Land’s Edge Festival.