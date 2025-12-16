Shoppers reveal which brands are worth spending your money on this Christmas

With Christmas on the horizon, many of us will be wondering which shops are worth prioritising for Christmas shopping this year. That’s why new data has revealed the most reliable brands according to UK consumers.

A new study has identified the most trustworthy fashion and footwear retailers in the UK based on their Trustpilot ratings.

The fashion retail sector remains fiercely competitive in Britain, with brands fighting for consumer loyalty and visibility in online and physical spaces. One simple metric that helps cut through the confusion is the percentage of five-star reviews, which gives a clear indication of customer satisfaction.

The new research by Centra, the composable e-commerce platform for global consumer brands, saw Clarks, a British shoe retailer established in 1825, top the list with 88.96% of its 47,291 reviews being five-star ratings. The brand’s longevity and consistent quality have secured its position as the most trusted fashion retailer in the country.

Snag Tights, the inclusive hosiery brand, has secured second place with 88.55% of its 113,725 reviews giving five stars. The brand has built a loyal following by offering tights that fit a wide range of body shapes and sizes.

Outdoor clothing brand Passenger takes the third spot with 85.75% of its 40,464 reviews receiving five stars. The brand’s commitment to sustainable practices and adventure-ready clothing has clearly resonated with British consumers.

Coastal-inspired clothing brand Seasalt Cornwall ranks fourth with 85.06% of its 94,974 reviews being five-star ratings, reflecting strong customer satisfaction with its distinctively British aesthetic.

Alternative fashion brand KILLSTAR completes the top five with 84.77% of its 49,936 reviews giving five stars, despite having a slightly lower overall rating of 4.2 compared to other top brands.

PAVERS, another footwear retailer, claims sixth position with 82.59% of its substantial 204,596 reviews being five-star ratings, demonstrating strong trust among a large customer base.

British clothing brand Boden takes seventh place with 81.31% of its 58,375 reviews receiving five stars, followed closely by FatFace in eighth with 81.14% of its 98,934 reviews being five-star ratings.

MandM and Pepe Jeans London round out the top ten with 79.36% and 79.02% of their reviews being five stars respectively, both maintaining solid overall ratings of 4.4.

At the other end of the spectrum, some well-known brands struggle to maintain high levels of customer trust. The data reveals significant room for improvement for several retailers that many British consumers regularly shop with.

FRASERS, formerly known as House of Fraser, sits at the bottom of the rankings with only 50.01% of its 127,314 reviews giving five stars. The department store’s overall Trustpilot rating of 3.3 suggests inconsistent customer experiences.

Fast fashion retailer Missguided performs only slightly better, with 51.55% of its 51,293 reviews being five-star ratings. The brand’s low overall rating of 2.3 indicates significant customer dissatisfaction with their products or services.

Long Tall Sally, which specialises in clothing for taller women, ranks third from the bottom with 58.55% of its 55,408 reviews being five-star ratings, paired with an overall rating of 3.8.

Fast fashion giant SHEIN also ranks poorly with just 59.99% of its 311,080 reviews giving five stars, earning it the fourth lowest position in the rankings.

Slipper and footwear brand mahabis completes the bottom five with 63.20% of its 42,275 reviews being five-star ratings, despite maintaining a respectable overall rating of 4.1.

Interestingly, the data reveals that shoe retailers perform particularly well in trust ratings, with two footwear brands featuring in the top ten. For Brits, consistency and quality when it comes to their footwear purchases is clearly a vital factor, especially as British consumers must deal with varied weather conditions.

Another notable finding is that many retailers maintain good overall ratings despite having a lower percentage of five-star reviews. For example, KILLSTAR has an overall rating of 4.2 despite ranking fifth for five-star reviews at 84.77%, showing that even less satisfied customers tend to leave positive ratings.

Faye Oakenfull from Centra commented on the findings:

“These results highlight that traditional British retailers like Clarks still command trust with consumers, even in a digital shopping environment. The high percentage of five-star reviews across the top performers shows that excellence in customer service and product quality remains key to building consumer trust.

“What’s particularly interesting is how newer, more specialised brands like Snag Tights and Passenger have quickly established strong trust relationships with their customers. This goes to show that brands with a clear mission and consistent delivery can rapidly build loyalty in today’s market.

“For brands at the lower end of the rankings, there’s a clear opportunity to improve. Consumer trust is not static, it can be rebuilt through consistent service, quality products, and transparent communication.”

Methodology: A list of ‘Shopping & Fashion’ retailers that have Trustpilot pages with more than 500 reviews were scraped from https://uk.trustpilot.com/categories/shopping_fashion. The overall ratings, number of reviews, general category, and percentage of each star were retrieved for each retailer. The retailers were then ranked from highest to lowest percentage of 5-star reviews to suggest which retailers may be the most trustworthy.





