Shwmae Su’mae Day: From Washington to Wrexham to Welsh Language

Nation Cymru staff

A Transport for Wales employee from Washington DC has shared how a passion for Welsh-language music inspired him to learn Welsh and become a fluent speaker.

Ed Reid, a Bus Network Planning Manager at Transport for Wales who has Welsh ancestry, developed an interest in Welsh music long before moving to Wales. While living in Ohio, he bought his first Welsh-language cassette tape, beginning a connection with Wales that would shape the next chapter of his life.

Originally from Washington DC, Ed later moved to the UK, working in a variety of roles across the UK and in Wales.

After making Wrexham home with his wife, who is originally from Bangor, Ed began learning Welsh through Popeth Cymraeg in Denbigh.

He continued developing his language skills over the years and completed the Meistroli Welsh programme through a combination of exams and practical assessments.

He has now been a fluent Welsh speaker for ten years.

Ed joined Transport for Wales and now works as a Bus Network Planning Manager, helping to design bus routes and the wider bus network across Wales.

His role has also given him more opportunity to use his Welsh professionally.

Ed said: “I started learning Welsh when I moved to Wales in 1999. Before I began learning the language properly, I started listening to Welsh-language music, which played a big part in my learning journey.

“Now, as a fluent Welsh speaker, one of the things I really enjoy about my role at Transport for Wales is having the opportunity to use Welsh every day. I use it more here than I have in any other workplace.

“I’d encourage people to speak Welsh as often as they can and to immerse themselves in the language wherever possible. Even something as simple as saying ‘diolch’ can go a long way. I try to use it at the end of every conversation.”

Ed’s passion for Welsh culture extends well beyond the workplace being a proud member of the Washington DC Welsh Society, which brings together Welsh speakers and learners from around the world who share a connection with Wales and Washington DC.

Having spoken about his passion for Welsh music and radio, Ed particularly enjoyed seeing the Eisteddfod come to his hometown of Wrexham last year, giving him the opportunity to enjoy the language, music and atmosphere on his doorstep.

Ed also hosts his own Welsh-language music radio programme, sharing his passion for Welsh music with listeners in the US and Canada.

Lowri Joyce, Head of Welsh for TfW said: “Ed’s story is a brilliant example of how the Welsh language can connect people from all over the world. From discovering Welsh music to becoming a fluent Welsh speaker and using the language every day in his role at Transport for Wales, his journey shows that Welsh belongs to everyone.

“As a proudly bilingual organisation, we’re committed to creating opportunities for our colleagues and customers to use Welsh, whether they’re fluent speakers, learners or just beginning their language journey. Shwmae Su’mae Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the language and encourage more people to give it a go.”

Ed’s story is being shared as part of Shwmae Su’mae Day, which is celebrated annually on 15 October. The event aims to show that the Welsh language belongs to all.

Chloe Payne, a primary school teacher and tutor from FindTutors shares five tips for learning Welsh

1. Start with a few simple phrases every day

“Learning Welsh is a fantastic way to connect with Wales’ culture, history and communities. It can also open up opportunities both socially and professionally, particularly in Wales where bilingualism is highly valued.

For someone just starting, I’d recommend focusing on using a few simple phrases every day rather than trying to memorise large amounts of vocabulary. Building a habit of speaking Welsh, even for a few minutes a day, can make a huge difference over time.”

2. Listen, practise and build confidence

“The most effective way to improve speaking and listening skills is through regular exposure and practice. Listening to Welsh radio, podcasts and television helps learners become familiar with different accents and natural speech patterns, while speaking regularly builds confidence.”

“Some resources I would recommend include:

Duolingo for daily vocabulary practice

S4C and S4C Clic for Welsh-language television

BBC Radio Cymru for listening practice

Learn Welsh (Dysgu Cymraeg) courses

Follow Welsh-language content creators on social media who share everyday vocabulary, pronunciation tips and cultural insights

“Another excellent way to learn Welsh is through music. Listening to Welsh-language songs helps learners become familiar with pronunciation, sentence patterns and everyday vocabulary in a fun and memorable way. Singing along can also help build confidence with speaking and improve listening skills without feeling like formal study.

My advice is not to wait until you feel “ready” to speak. Using the language from the beginning, even if you make mistakes, is one of the quickest ways to progress.”

3. Don’t worry about making mistakes

“One of the biggest challenges beginners face is confidence rather than the language itself. Many learners worry about making mistakes or not understanding everything they hear.

I always encourage people to remember that making mistakes is a natural part of learning. Welsh speakers are generally very supportive of learners and appreciate any effort to use the language.”

4. Find a local Welsh conversation group

“I’d highly recommend looking for local Welsh conversation groups, often known as “sgwrs” groups, which provide a relaxed environment to practise speaking. Learn Welsh centres regularly organise informal conversation sessions and community events, and many local libraries and community organisations also host Welsh-speaking groups. These offer valuable opportunities to use Welsh in real-life situations and meet other learners.”

5. Get to grips with Welsh-specific quirks

“Many learners are surprised by the concept of mutations, where the first letter of a word changes depending on the grammatical context. While this can seem intimidating at first, it becomes much more natural with regular exposure.

“People are also often interested in regional variations. Just as English accents and expressions differ across the UK, Welsh has regional differences in vocabulary and pronunciation, particularly between North and South Wales.

“One expression I love is “Dal ati!” which means “Keep going!” and is a great reminder for anyone learning Welsh”

Click here to find out more about FindTutors

Click here to find out more about SaySomethingInWelsh.

Click here for more info on DuoLingo.

Click here for information on local Wales-based Welsh classes or London classes (Not exhaustive so please check social media and search engines for what’s on in your area)

Click here to find out more about Lingo Newydd.

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