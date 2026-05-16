Six Welsh locations featured in new list of the friendliest small towns

Amelia Jones

A global geography site has revealed Wales’ friendliest small towns in a new feature highlighting the communities across the country known for their warmth, hospitality, and strong sense of local spirit.

The list, compiled by WorldAtlas, focuses on small towns across Wales where community life remains central, independent businesses thrive, and visitors are welcomed into close-knit local cultures shaped by history and landscape.

From literary hubs and mountain villages to coastal settlements, the featured towns are praised for their distinctive character and the everyday friendliness that continues to define many of Wales’ most popular rural and semi-rural destinations.

Hay-On-Wye (Y Gelli Gandryll)

Set on the banks of the River Wye near the England–Wales border, Hay-on-Wye has earned international fame as the “Town of Books.” Its streets are lined with independent bookshops, second-hand collections, and literary treasures, giving the town a distinct cultural identity rooted in reading, ideas, and conversation.

Despite its global reputation, Hay retains a close-knit, small-town feel. Locals and visitors mingle easily in cafés, pubs, and markets, and the traditional weekly market remains a focal part of community life.

Hay Castle , restored in recent years, sits at the heart of the town and now hosts exhibitions, events, and even an honesty bookshop. Each May, the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts transforms the town into a global meeting point for writers, thinkers, and readers, drawing thousands while still preserving its welcoming, village-like atmosphere.

Betws-y-Coed

Often described as the gateway to Eryri National Park, Betws-y-Coed is a picturesque village surrounded by forests, rivers, and mountains. Its Victorian architecture, stone bridges, and tree-lined streets make it one of the most visually distinctive settlements in north Wales.

Originally a 19th-century artists’ colony, the village has long attracted creatives and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Today, it remains a hub for walkers, climbers, and nature lovers exploring the surrounding national park.

What sets Betws-y-Coed apart is its balance between tourism and local life. Independent shops, family-run cafés, and welcoming pubs create a strong sense of community, while annual events such as the Snowdonia Walking Festival and Gŵyl Fach Eryri highlight the village’s connection to landscape, language, and culture.

Narbeth (Arbeth), Pembrokeshire

Narberth is a small town with a big personality. Located in the heart of Pembrokeshire, it has become known for its colourful high street, independent retailers, and thriving arts and food scene.

The town has built a reputation as a destination for antique lovers, with shops such as the Malthouse Antique Centre drawing visitors from across Wales and beyond. Alongside these, boutique stores, galleries, cafés, and restaurants give Narberth a lively yet relaxed atmosphere.

Narberth Castle, a Norman ruin dating back to the early 12th century, stands as a reminder of the town’s medieval past and its place along the historic Landsker Line – the cultural boundary between English-speaking and Welsh-speaking Wales.

Community life is central to Narberth’s identity. Annual events such as the Narberth Food Festival and Narberth Cheese Festival bring residents and visitors together in celebration of local produce, creativity, and hospitality.

Beddgelert

Tucked into a dramatic valley where the Afon Glaslyn and Afon Colwyn meet, Beddgelert is one of Wales’ most atmospheric mountain villages. Surrounded by the peaks and trails of Eryri National Park, it offers a sense of quiet and isolation that many visitors find deeply restorative.

The village is steeped in folklore, most famously the legend of Gelert, the loyal hound said to be buried nearby. While the story is largely a Victorian invention, it remains an important part of the village’s identity and tourist appeal.

Today, Beddgelert is a base for walkers and outdoor explorers, with routes such as the Aberglaslyn Pass offering some of the most striking scenery in Wales. The nearby Welsh Highland Railway adds to the charm, carrying steam trains through the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Despite its small size and popularity with visitors, Beddgelert retains a peaceful, welcoming character, shaped by both its landscape and its strong sense of place.

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Overlooking the River Towy and sitting on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Llandeilo is often described as one of the most attractive small towns in Wales.

Its high street is known for its independent boutiques, art galleries, antique shops, and cafés, many housed in historic buildings that reflect the town’s long heritage. Rhosmaen Street in particular is a focal point for local commerce and community life.

Nearby, Dinefwr Park and Castle offer a dramatic landscape of woodland, deer park, and historic ruins linked to the medieval Kingdom of Deheubarth. This blend of heritage and scenery gives Llandeilo a strong cultural identity that extends beyond its town centre.

The town also benefits from a strong hospitality and tourism sector, with historic inns and boutique hotels adding to its welcoming reputation. For many visitors, Llandeilo represents the perfect balance between rural tranquillity and vibrant community life.

Aberdaron, Gwynedd

Located at the very tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, Aberdaron is one of Wales’ most remote and atmospheric coastal villages. Surrounded by sea on three sides, it has long been associated with maritime life, fishing traditions, and the Welsh language.

Its position at the “end of the road” gives it a distinctive character – peaceful, isolated, and deeply connected to nature. The surrounding coastline offers walking routes, birdwatching, and access to Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), a sacred and ecologically important site.

Aberdaron is also known for its dark skies, making it a popular destination for stargazing due to minimal light pollution. This natural setting contributes to its reputation as one of the most tranquil places in Wales.

Cultural life continues through festivals celebrating Welsh poetry, music, and arts, reinforcing the village’s role as both a historic and living community.

You can view the full list here.