Skin cancer cases in Wales hit record high as charity issues urgent sun safety warning

New analysis from Cancer Research UK has revealed that the number of cases from the most serious form of skin cancer – melanoma – have hit record highs in Wales, as the charity urges people to stay safe in the sun.

The charity warns that these numbers are set to soar. By 2040, there could be a record around 1,300 new cases of the disease every year which is an increase of 30% in men, and 19% in women.

Overall, women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer at younger ages. However, in later life, rates are higher in men. Higher rates in younger women are likely to be driven by more sun exposure, including sunbathing and sunbed use. For older men, higher rates may be linked to long-term sun exposure. It’s also likely that overdiagnosis, diagnosing cancers that wouldn’t go on to cause harm, could be playing a role in rising rates.

With sunny weather expected this bank holiday weekend, Cancer Research UK wants people to enjoy the sun safely. The charity is advising people to spend time in the shade, cover up their skin and apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 and a four or five star rating.

Chief executive officer of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “It’s concerning to see the rising number of people being diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer. The fact that most of these cases are preventable underlines the importance of people taking sun safety seriously.

“Take care when the sun is strong by seeking shade, covering up and applying sunscreen and, if you notice any unusual changes to your skin, contact your GP. Whether it is a new or changing mole, a sore that doesn’t heal, or an area of your skin that looks out of the ordinary, it’s important to get it checked out. It probably won’t be cancer, but if it is, getting it diagnosed and treated early can make all the difference.”

Around 9 in 10 melanoma cases in Wales are caused by too much UV radiation from the sun and sunbeds, so staying safe in the sun is key to reducing the risk of skin cancer.

Overall increases in skin cancer cases largely reflect the growing and ageing population in Wales. Meanwhile, an increased public awareness of melanoma has also contributed to more people being diagnosed with, and treated for, the disease. Fortunately, vital developments in research, early diagnosis and treatment are helping people with melanoma skin cancer to live longer, better lives.

With warmer weather fast approaching, more people are likely to head outside when the UV index is moderate or high. Cancer Research UK and NIVEA Sun have joined forces to share advice and tips on how people can enjoy the sun safely:

Seek shade – Especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Take a break under trees, umbrellas, and canopies, or go indoors.

Cover up – With clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and UV protection sunglasses. Clothing should cover your shoulders. The more skin that’s covered by your clothing, the better the protection.

Apply sunscreen – With at least SPF 30 and four or five stars. Make sure to reapply it regularly and generously, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling.

Head of health information at Cancer Research UK, Fiona Osgun, said: “Sunburn is a clear sign your skin has been damaged. Whether you are enjoying being outside abroad or at home, it’s important to protect yourself from the sun.

“Sunburn doesn’t only happen when it’s hot – it can happen on cooler or cloudier days too. The best way to protect your skin when the sun is strong is to use shade, particularly in the middle of the day, cover up, especially your shoulders, and wear a hat and sunglasses and finally, wear sunscreen, with at least SPF 30 and four or five stars. Make sure you put plenty on and reapply it regularly. Even if you’ve been sunburnt before, it’s never too late to start protecting your skin.”

Rhian Moore who lives in Bridgend understands the impact of a skin cancer diagnosis all too well. She was diagnosed with malignant melanoma aged 41. Rhian first made an appointment with her GP in spring 2019 after noticing changes to a mole on her back. After surgery to have the mole removed, biopsy results showed it was cancer. Rhian had a second operation to widen the margins around the original site of the mole, to reduce the risk of the cancerous cells spreading.

But in June 2021, Rhian, who is today Head of Communications and Engagement for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, found a lump under her right arm. She was then Head of Internal Communications for Great Western Railway and recalls news came through that cancer had returned during a work meeting on Zoom. Her doctor rang to let her know she had stage three melanoma which had spread to her lymph nodes.

Rhian, now aged 48, said: “I was live on screen speaking to a few hundred people and my wifi signal dropped.

While I was moving to get a better connection, my phone rang and it was the doctor calling with the results of the biopsy and scan, confirming the cancer had returned. I felt like the floor had swallowed me up and I felt helpless. Thankfully I was with some amazing colleagues that day who were a tremendous support and helped me. Being diagnosed with cancer was a huge shock and it was a very difficult time.”

Rhian had more surgery to remove the lymph nodes in her armpit and a year-long course of immunotherapy which ended in October 2023. Today she is in remission. Rhian, who has volunteered with Scouts since 2012, went on to be Chief Volunteer for the Scouts for seven years. She is now a trustee with the charity, Youth United Foundation. And she has shared her cancer story to help others.

Rhian said: “My message to others is that skin cancer can affect anyone.

“I hope I can encourage people to think about their sun habits and to use a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen to protect their skin. It’s vitally important to speak to your GP if you notice any changes in your skin. I believe doing that saved my life.”

For more sun safety advice visit cruk.org/sunsafety