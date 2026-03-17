St Patrick’s Day and me: Why I’m celebrating Ireland’s national day this year

Lila Haines

I’ve been a bit of a grumpy old woman about St Patrick’s Day most of my life – not for me the silly hats and plastic shillelaghs, and don’t get me started about people who dye rivers green for 17 March!

But I’m softening, and this year I have two Ireland-in-Wales breakthroughs to celebrate: a serious upsurge of interest in the Irish language, and the launch of an Irish women’s network in Wales.

Being Irish in Wales used to be a fairly solitary experience for me. But that began to change, ironically during the COVID19 pandemic, when Ireland’s Consulate General in Cardiff launched an online Irish conversation group and I embraced the opportunity to resuscitate my dormant Irish language skills.

Pivotal moment

The truly pivotal moment came in 2023 when a Cardiff schoolgirl, Naima Ní Úrdail, organised a Ciorcal Comhrá, a chat group open to anyone who wanted to improve their Irish.

She didn’t have a particular aim in mind. If anything, she said, it was a bit of an experiment to see if there were other Irish speakers in the city.

“Before 2023 Irish was a language I only ever used with my dad and brother, it was the language of our family. The Ciorcal has allowed me to meet people from all over, living different lives from my own, and to connect with them through our shared language. I have also gained a new appreciation for my city: the Irish immigration, the Welsh language, its history.”

“What I am now certain of is the strength of the community that has grown beyond the first small gathering in Cathays. For me the Ciorcal’s social mission, providing a welcoming and open space for all, is fortified by, if not completely dependent on, our language.”

Modern diaspora

That small initial group became a regular get together in Cathays Community Centre, plus offshoots online and outdoors – dogs and toddlers welcome on the chat and walk Siúlóidí.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed meeting people from across Ireland, from Antrim to Kerry and all counties in between, people of different ages and occupations – a microcosm of the modern Irish diaspoira – as well as others interested in our language.

Bonus: I can even understand Ulster dialects now. And sometimes we have cake – gurbh maith agat, Naima!

Craobh Dafydd Iwan

In late 2025 we took the next step, joined the movement, formed a Cardiff branch of Conradh na Gaeilge, which promotes and campaigns for the Irish language. It’s a much livelier organisation now than when I joined it in my long-gone youth, reflecting the increasingly positive attitude of today’s young people to Irish.

The inspirational Dafydd Iwan very kindly, but with his usual modesty, agreed to let us name our branch Craobh Dafydd Iwan, a fitting link between our Irish and Welsh affinities, we thought.

Mná na hÉireann – Women of Ireland

In February came the second breakthrough luring me to join our national celebrations – the launch of Líonra na mBan Éireannach Cymru, Irish Women’s Network Wales, in a joyous event at the Irish Consulate.

Pauline Lomax, from Belfast, was the driving force behind the network. She’d long thought such a forum would be a great idea and in February, with the support of the Irish Consulate team, her dream became a reality.

Pauline sees the network as a “forum for Irish women of all backgrounds, ages and generations to gather to celebrate their heritage, culture and arts whilst supporting each other.”

Already we’re interacting, debating, supporting one another and others.

Pauline noted one synergy close to my heart when she drew attention to a growing interest in the Irish language:

“It is wonderful to see the resurgence of the Irish language and there is great interest here in Wales, in classes both for newbies and those who need a refresher course. I would like to say a big ‘Maith thú’ – Well done! to those involved.”

Staying on message?

What would keep me on message about St Patrick’s Day? I’d certainly be celebrating if the Irish Government were to seriously upgrade its approach to the ‘first official language’ (Art. 8.1, Constitution of Ireland).

In a submission to a consultation on the Irish Government’s new diaspora policy Ciorcal Comhrá Caerdydd suggested some concrete steps to support people globally who wish to learn or use Irish, including community-based Irish language classes, for which there is a growing demand in Wales.

Boosting Brand Ireland

We also proposed the establishment of a new institution to promote the Irish language globally, similar to the Alliance Francaise, or the Institut Ramon Llull which is responsible for promoting Catalan language and culture internationally.

Showcasing the Irish language abroad and facilitating global access to our ancient yet vibrantly modern language would boost Ireland’s image as a confident nation, proud of its culture in its many manifestations.

My many new Irish friends in Conradh na Gaeilge and the women’s network really appreciate the help we’ve had from the Irish Consul General and her colleagues and I’d love to think that compatriots across the globe are just as well supported.

Meanwhile, for the day that’s in it: Lá Fhéile Pádraig faoi mhaise daoibh! Dydd Gŵyl Padrig Hapus! Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Lila Haines is the Cathaoirleach (chairperson) of Craobh Dafydd Iwan of Conradh na Gaeilge. She is a political analyst and author of ‘Radicals & Realists: Political Parties in Ireland’ (published by Welsh Academic Press).