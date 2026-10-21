Step inside the enduring world of Kyffin Williams from next month

Nation Cymru staff

The National Library of Wales is inviting visitors to step inside the paintings of one of Wales’ best loved artists Kyffin Williams, whose brooding mountains, hill-farms and sheepdogs help define a national sense of place.

The Profiad Kyffin Experience, will open to the public from Wednesday 18 November.

Tickets will be available to book on Monday 2 November on a first-come, first-served basis. As places are limited, the National Library is encouraging people to sign up to its newsletter to avoid disappointment.

Subscribers will receive full ticketing details, including information regarding previews, direct to their inbox to help them secure the tickets they want.

Profiad Kyffin Experience is not a traditional exhibition – it fuses cutting-edge visual technology, which is more commonly associated with blockbuster immersive shows featuring Van Gogh and Cézanne experiences, with interactive storytelling and original works and items from Kyffin’s archive.

Applied for the first time to a much-loved Welsh artist, this is a brand-new, free, 30-minute immersive journey into Kyffin’s world, which is digitally mapped, reconstructed and projected around visitors in art, sound and light. The technology, developed by creative partners Focal Studios and Leo & Hyde, preserves every brushstroke’s texture and character.

Sir Kyffin Williams (1918–2006) is widely regarded as the defining Welsh artist of the 20th century. He was born in Llangefni, Anglesey, and trained at the Slade School of Art before returning to Wales, where he spent his career painting its landscape and people, often outdoors and with a palette knife.

His subjects ranged from the mountains and sea of Anglesey to the sheepdogs of Welsh hill farms. He was knighted in 1999. On his death in 2006 he left his estate to the National Library of Wales, which now holds the largest collection of his work in the world.

Carys Ifan, Director of Experience, comments: “Kyffin Williams left most of his life’s work to the National Library as a gift to the nation. This ambitious new experience is a celebration of that remarkable collection and a bold new way of sharing it with today’s audiences.

“By inviting visitors on a creative, immersive and hands-on journey through Kyffin’s world, we hope to inspire families and attract new audiences to discover not only his art, but also the wealth of stories, collections, exhibitions and experiences that make the National Library such a special place to visit. Book your tickets and be ready to be amazed!”

Sir Kyffin’s rural scenes and animals make this brand new, fully bilingual experience a good fit for families and younger visitors as well as long-standing admirers of the artist’s work. It also makes a ready-made day out, alongside Aberystwyth’s seafront, castle and wider cultural offer, including the town’s recent designation as Wales’s first UNESCO City of Literature.

The experience is made possible thanks to principal funding from Colwinston Charitable Trust, whose founder and chair Mathew Prichard CBE said:

“The Colwinston Trust is delighted to celebrate 30 years of working with many high quality arts organisations across the UK by awarding a special Anniversary Grant to support this immersive Kyffin experience at the National Library of Wales.

“We are thrilled to support this landmark immersive experience here in Wales, in the institution Kyffin trusted with his life’s work. Twenty years on, it feels the right moment to help a new generation discover and enjoy the work of this magnificent Welsh artist.”

The experience is also supported by the Welsh Government and the Friends of the National Library of Wales.

Profiad Kyffin Experience opens to public from Wednesday 18 November 2026

Booking opens Monday 2 November.

For full details, and to avoid disappointment, subscribe to the National Library Newsletter: https://www.library.wales/about-nlw/about-us/follow-us

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