Student selected to represent Wales at Homeless World Cup in Mexico

Nation.Cymru staff

A university student is preparing to represent Wales on the international stage after being selected for the Wales women’s squad at the Homeless World Cup in Mexico.

For Sarah Stanley who is about to begin her third year studying Foundation Education at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), the opportunity means far more than football.It represents how far she has come.

She said: “When I found out I had been selected, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I don’t think I actually realised at first what I had achieved. I felt proud, emotional and a little bit shocked that I was going to be given the opportunity to represent Wales in something as incredible as the Homeless World Cup.

“When I look back at where I have been in my life, being told that I had been selected to represent my country is something I never imagined would happen to me. It means so much more than just being selected for a football team.”

Stanley became involved with Street Football Wales through her love of football, but quickly discovered that being part of the team offered much more than the opportunity to play.

“It has given me so much more than football,” she explained. “It has given me a sense of belonging, friendships, confidence and something to work towards.

“The people involved have created an environment where you can be yourself and where your past doesn’t define you. Being part of the team has made me realise that I am capable of more than I sometimes believe.”

Stanley’s journey has not always been straightforward. She has experienced difficult periods in her life and times when she was uncertain about what the future might hold. Rebuilding her confidence and believing in herself again has taken time, effort and resilience.

“There have been times when I have felt like I was starting again from nothing,” she said. “I could have easily allowed those experiences to define me, but eventually I started to realise that my past didn’t have to determine my future.

“I’ve had to work hard to rebuild my confidence and believe in myself again. There have been setbacks along the way, but I’ve kept trying to move forward.

“Looking at where I am now, studying at university and preparing to represent Wales at an international World Cup, makes me realise just how far I’ve actually come.”

Important role of football

Football has played an important role in that journey, giving Stanley something positive to focus on and surrounding her with people who believed in her potential.

Street Football Wales has been a particularly important part of her journey, providing her with a sense of belonging and the opportunity to discover what she could achieve. Stanley’s decision to come to university was another important step.

Having worked as a Learning Support Assistant, she had developed a passion for helping people, particularly young people. That experience encouraged her to pursue a career in education.

“Coming to university was a big decision for me because I didn’t necessarily see myself as somebody who would go to university,” she said.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people, particularly young people, and I’ve worked as a Learning Support Assistant. That experience made me realise that education was something I genuinely cared about and wanted to build a career in.

“I wanted to challenge myself and prove to myself that I could do it. Starting university was quite daunting, but I’m so glad I took that step.”

Sue Ainsworth, Senior Lecturer at UWTSD, has seen Stanley grow in confidence during her time at the University.

She said: “Sarah’s journey is incredibly inspiring, and it has been wonderful to see her grow in confidence and recognise her own potential during her time at UWTSD.

“Sarah has shown tremendous resilience and determination. She has embraced the opportunities that university has given her and has worked hard to progress both academically and personally.

“Her selection to represent Wales at the Homeless World Cup is a fantastic achievement and is testament to her commitment, character and belief in herself. We are all incredibly proud of Sarah and will be following her journey in Mexico with great excitement.

“Sarah is an excellent example of how education, alongside the right support and encouragement, can help people recognise what they are capable of achieving. I hope her story inspires others to take that first step and believe that their circumstances do not have to define their future.”

Challenging doubts

Since starting at UWTSD, Sarah says she has become much more confident in herself and more willing to challenge the doubts that might once have held her back.

“When I first started, I probably wouldn’t have imagined myself being where I am now,” she said.

“University has pushed me outside my comfort zone and made me realise that I am capable of achieving things that I once thought were out of reach.

“I’m still learning and I still have moments where I doubt myself, but I’m much more willing to challenge those thoughts now rather than letting them stop me.”

Her studies and football have also complemented each other, with both teaching her about resilience, commitment and perseverance.

Sarah is also already looking ahead to continuing her education at UWTSD. She hopes to enrol on the BA Inclusive Education top-up degree next year, which would allow her to build on her Foundation Education degree and graduate with a BA (Hons).

“I’m looking forward to everything, but especially putting on that Wales shirt and stepping onto the pitch knowing that I’m representing my country,” she said.

“I’m also excited about meeting people from all over the world and hearing their stories. The Homeless World Cup isn’t just about football. It’s about people, their journeys and the opportunities that sport can create.

“And, of course, I’m really excited about going to Mexico! It will be an experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”

A personal journey

For Sarah, being selected to represent Wales is the latest chapter in a much bigger personal journey.

“It makes me emotional, because there have been times in my life when I never thought I’d be in this position,” she said.

“I’m proud of myself. I don’t always say that, but I am.

“For a long time, I think I focused more on the things that had gone wrong in my life than the things I had achieved. Now I’m learning to look back and recognise how much strength it has taken to get here.

“Going into my third year of university while preparing to represent Wales at a World Cup is something I never imagined when I was going through some of my hardest times.”

And Sarah hopes that by sharing her story, she can encourage others who may be facing difficult circumstances themselves.

“I would tell them not to believe that their current situation is where their story has to end,” she said.

“There were times when I couldn’t see a way forward, and I certainly couldn’t have imagined that one day I would be studying at university and representing Wales.

“You don’t have to change everything overnight. Sometimes it’s just about taking one small step, then another.

“Don’t let your past decide what you are capable of achieving. Your circumstances can change, and you can change too.

“Most importantly, don’t give up on yourself. There may be times when you can’t see where you’re going, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t somewhere better waiting for you.”

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