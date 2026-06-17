Student travels more than 10,000 miles to Wales to study ‘dream’ course

Nation.Cymru staff

A student who moved more than 10,000 miles from Sydney to Swansea in search of a more practical engineering education is preparing to graduate this summer from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and has already secured a graduate role with global manufacturer Caterpillar.

Originally from Sydney and raised near Bondi Beach, Hannah Bathgate began her higher education journey studying a course close to home. However, after a year and a half, she realised the course was not delivering the practical, career-focused learning experience she wanted.

“I found it super theoretical, with a lot of box-ticking, massive lecture halls, and not much that felt like it would translate into an actual career,” said Hannah. “I wanted to be learning things I could actually use.”

After researching alternatives with her mother, Hannah discovered UWTSD and was immediately drawn to the hands-on approach of the university’s acclaimed Motorsport Engineering course.

“I’ve always wanted to know how things work and developed an interest in cars and motorsport in my teens,” she explained. “This course felt like the intersection of the two and meant I could learn engineering principles in a field I was genuinely excited about.”

Hannah says studying engineering in a context she loved transformed her university experience.

“Obviously, I wanted to get a job I loved after graduating, but a big thing for me was wanting to actually know things, not just hold a qualification. There’s a difference between having a degree and having real, applicable knowledge, and I came here wanting to leave with both.”

One of the biggest differences Hannah noticed at UWTSD was the smaller cohort sizes and more personalised learning environment.

“Back home I was in lecture theatres with hundreds of students, so you’re basically anonymous. That wasn’t the case here,” she said. “I also really valued that the course content was entirely relevant to the degree, no filler modules or breadth courses just for the sake of it. Everything connected back to what you chose to learn.”

A defining part of Hannah’s time at UWTSD was her involvement with the MCR Race Team, which she describes as the most valuable experience of her degree.

“Being in a high-pressure environment where the work immediately matters forces a rapid learning curve and a level of commitment that’s hard to replicate in a classroom,” she said. “I picked up practical skills, but also transferable skills that changed how I work more broadly.”

Challenges

Relocating from Australia to Wales was not without challenges.

“Moving from Sydney to Swansea was a pretty big leap,” Hannah admitted. “I was a long way from home, knew nobody, and definitely wasn’t acclimatised to the weather. But the personalised nature of the course really helped. Lecturers and peers checked in to make sure I was keeping up, which made a real difference.”

Hannah says she has no regrets about making the move.

“I didn’t feel like a moment of my time was wasted. Everything was relevant, direct, and personal. Especially having another university to compare it to, I can say I much preferred my time here.”

Now preparing to graduate this summer, Hannah says she is leaving UWTSD with far more than a degree.

“I’m leaving with skills and confidence I didn’t have before, not just technical knowledge, but the ability to work in real environments. The race team gave me something concrete to point to in interviews and a sense of what engineering actually looks like in practice.”

In September, Hannah will begin her career as a Graduate Design Engineer with Caterpillar.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

Senior Lecturer Kerry Tudor said: “We were delighted to welcome Hannah directly into the second year of the programme and are particularly pleased to hear how included and supported she felt from the moment she arrived. She settled in quickly and made the most of every opportunity available, actively engaging in both academic and extracurricular activities to develop her theoretical understanding and practical skills. It is fantastic to see her secure a graduate role with Caterpillar, and we look forward to following what promises to be a very successful career.”