Substantial historic Police Station heads to auction

Nation Cymru staff

A ‘substantial’ former valleys Police Station filled with period features and even its own cell is heading to auction next month at a fraction of the cost of the average family home.

The imposing two-storey former Police Station is situated in an elevated position above Dunraven Street in Tonypandy and has a guide price of only £80,000 – but is in need of refurbishment and reconfiguration, although does come with planning permission as it stands.

Tonypandy is located in the county borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf, within the historic county boundaries of Glamorgan, Wales, lying in the Rhondda Fawr Valley.

A former industrial coal mining town, the town was famously the scene of the 1910 Tonypandy riots.

Auctioneers, Paul Fosh, referred to the riots, sharing: “Many of those caught up in the disturbances are believed to have been arrested by police officers and military personnel operating from the Tonypandy police station.”

Paul Fosh write: “The property is of traditional stone construction beneath a pitched slate-covered roof and represents an interesting opportunity for investors, developers and owner-occupiers.

The property benefits from planning permission for serviced office accommodation, providing scope for refurbishment and commercial use.

Paul Fosh add: “There may also be potential for alternative redevelopment or conversion, including residential apartments or other accommodation, subject to obtaining all necessary planning permissions and consents.

“Prospective purchasers are advised to make their own enquiries with the Local Planning Authority regarding any proposed change of use or development.

“Grants or other regeneration funding may potentially be available for qualifying works or uses. Interested parties should make their own enquiries with the relevant Local Authority and funding bodies regarding availability and eligibility.

Access to the property is elevated above Dunraven Street and is approached via a stone stairway leading to the front entrance.”

“Internally, the accommodation is arranged over two floors and provides a mixture of former offices, a mess room, kitchen facilities and various ancillary areas associated with its previous use as a Police Station. The existing configuration may lend itself well to reconfiguration or redevelopment, subject to the necessary consents.

“The building has not been in active use as a Police Station for some time and its condition reflects the period of vacancy.”

The auctioneers added: “Surely the most iconic features of the vacant building must be the former cells with their solid walls, barred windows and steel-braced, bolt-fitted doors.

“One can only wonder at the history of the building and in particular the former inmates who would have been accommodated in this historic building over the years.”

Bidding opens on 10 Nov 2026 at 12:00 with a scheduled end date of 12 Nov 2026 at 17:04

View the Former Police Station, Dunraven Street, Tonypandy at Paul Fosh here.

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