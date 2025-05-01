Techniquest marks 30 years in Cardiff Bay

Much-loved Cardiff science museum, Techniquest celebrates 30 years in its iconic Cardiff Bay home today – and to celebrate, the pioneering organisation has launched a new scheme to support some of Wales’ most disadvantaged children.

Techiniquest is famed across the country as a building that has welcomed millions of visitors and has become a landmark of STEM engagement in Wales.

To mark this milestone a new initiative has been launched to help schools continue the tradition of making a trip to Techniquest an unmissable part of their annual programme.

Although Techniquest was formed in 1986 – nearly 40 years ago – it wasn’t until 1 May 1995 that it threw open the doors of its purpose-built venue on Stuart Street to visitors for the first time.

The new site set on the waterfront of Cardiff Bay represented a major step forward. The striking building, the UK’s first purpose-built science discovery centre, embodied Techniquest’s founding mission: to make science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fun and accessible to everyone, and to turn the tide on the exodus of children who were firmly dismissing the idea of a career in, or further study of any of the STEM subjects.

Importance

This week, Colin Johnson and Harry White ̶̶ former members of the Executive Team, and Rudi Plaut, the founding Chair of the Board of Techniquest ̶ presented the current CEO, Sue Wardle and Chair of the Board, Dan O’Toole with a very special anniversary card to mark the occasion.

Filled with messages from people who were working at Techniquest in 1995 when it moved into the new building, Colin Johnson, former CEO from 1997 – 2004, explained why it was important to them to share this particular anniversary card now: “We wanted to mark the date with our successors at Techniquest, at a time when it feels more important than ever that science and other STEM topics are made engaging for all: when the truth of science can help dispel some of the misinformation so prevalent in modern society.

“Back in the ’90s, Techniquest’s move to the Stuart Street building was a step-change from the simpler premises that had closed just two weeks previously ̶ and a steep learning curve for all of us! Colleagues over the years have risen to this challenge with true distinction, and it’s a tribute to them all that after millions of visitors the building still looks so great, and that so many visitors emerge smiling. They have all contributed magnificently to education, to leisure and to flying the flag for Wales. Long may this continue!”

Former Chair of the Board of Trustees from 1986 – 2002, Rudi Plaut also commented: “Techniquest’s decades of active practical support for science education in Wales is a great achievement. No one will ever know how many lives have been enriched and careers have been founded on a spark of excitement that originated through Techniquest.”

Catalyst

Sue Wardle added “It’s fascinating to read the old press cuttings from that time when it was clear that children were simply not embracing the incredible world that STEM subjects can open up for them. The situation has thankfully improved a little since then, but unfortunately there is still a long way to go.

“For nearly 40 years, Techniquest has championed hands-on STEM learning ̶ with 30 of those years here at Stuart Street. We play a vital role in Wales’s education landscape by inspiring curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and by opening pathways for young people into future STEM careers.

She continued: “At a time when many students still face significant barriers to STEM education, and when the funding landscape for learning experiences is more challenging than ever, our mission remains just as critical today as it was in 1995.”

“With that in mind we have just introduced CATALYST, a new scheme for businesses to get involved and support pupils from the most disadvantaged areas of the country, enabling them to afford a visit to Techniquest to explore STEM subjects in an informal setting, and be inspired to take their next steps into that fascinating world.

“We know the huge benefit that these visits can bring, and how welcome they are for teachers and pupils alike ̶ so as the building itself turns 30, we’re hoping we can multiply that number by 10 and bring at least 300 classes to us in the coming year with support from businesses that care as much about developing the potential of our young people in Wales as we do.”

Businesses can support a whole class on a journey of discovery to Techniquest ̶ including transport and an additional live science activity ̶ for just £500.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Catalyst Scheme should contact: [email protected].

