Telegraph names Welsh county among ‘most desirable places to buy a forever home’

Nation Cymru staff

A recent Telegraph article has named a Welsh county among ‘the most desirable places to buy a forever home’ in the UK thanks to is closeness to the border which is “compelling for buyers with ties to England”.

In a piece revealing ‘the hotspots that have held on to strong house price growth thanks to their enduring appeal’, Annabel Dixon writes: “Short-term fluctuations in house prices may grab headlines and fuel dinner party chat. For homeowners, though, it’s the longer-term change in value that tends to matter more and, as long as there are good schools and green spaces, helps them decide where to settle down.

“According to the English Housing Survey, the average homeowner has lived in their current property for 17 years. So where are the best places to put down roots and buy a forever home with the greatest potential for monetary gains?

“Using Office for National Statistics data based on Land Registry records, estate agent Strutt & Parker has pinpointed the local authority in each region of England and Wales with the largest increases in average property values during the 17 years from September 2008 to September 2025.”

In an English-buyer-focused piece which uses the English term for Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Monmouthshire takes the crown in Wales, with its average house price of £310,000 and a price rise of £120,005 over the past 17 years.

Dixon shares: “Nestled between the Brecon Beacons National Park and Wye Valley National Landscape, Monmouthshire has scenic countryside in spades.

“Yet it’s far from remote: the M4 skirts the south and trains run to Cardiff, Hereford, Bristol and Newport – with onward services to London.”

She adds: “Its historic towns have a mix of independent businesses and well-established names, including Waitrose (in Monmouth and Abergavenny) and Marks & Spencer (in Monmouth and Chepstow).

“Usk is famed for its floral displays and Abergavenny has a buzzing food scene and the Brecon Beacons on its doorstep. Meanwhile, Monmouth and Chepstow – close to the border – are particularly compelling spots for those with ties to England.

“According to Chloe Dumbill, of estate agent David James, many Bristol families head over the River Severn into the Wye Valley, drawn to villages such as Llandogo and Tintern. Other rural Monmouthshire gems include Raglan and Dingestow.

‘Race for space’

The article quotes Matthew Henderson, of Strutt & Parker, who shares: “These are the areas that have successfully navigated everything from changes to stamp duty, lockdowns and the ensuing ‘race for space’ to shifting interest rates, economic uncertainty and tightening affordability constraints.

“The places that stand out and remain desirable over such a long period tend to be those with enduring reasons to live there – whether that’s good schooling, strong connectivity, a thriving local community or simply a limited supply of the types of homes people want.

“These fundamentals will always support demand through both the stronger and more challenging parts of the market cycle.”

View The Telegraph’s article, ‘The most desirable places to buy a forever home’ in full here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.