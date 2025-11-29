Teresa Jones: A vital force in Wales’ unapologetic protest art

Stephen Price

Wales, the Land of Song, but scratch the surface deeper, and Wales’ song is often one of protest.

Our anthem, a plea for our language to survive, calling on the might of our warriors, patriots, our poets and singers.

From the birth of our nation, to the rousing recitals of Yma o Hyd, there’s a driving passion behind our singing: Poverty, injustice, language extermination and cultural genocide.

Behind the looking glass, and the cliche, is hurt. Deep hurt.

Wales’ art, too, is synonymous with protest. Across the ages, powerless and denied our own autonomy, silenced in our schools and courtrooms, through whatever means possible, we’ve sought to tell our story in the ways available to us.

From Meinir Mathias to James Rielly, Bedwyr Williams to Luned Rhys Parri, and countless others, protest art is on fire in Wales today.

At 67 years of age, however, the talent of Teresa Jones, one of Wales’ most inspiring and active protesters is finally gaining the platform, and the recognition it deserves.

A limitless marriage of disciplines – from ink and textile to typography and all things in between – Teresa’s work is some of the most commanding being made in Wales today. A fusion of poetry, history, word and imagery all at once.

Born in 1958, Teresa Jones is a native Welsh language speaker and activist from Waunfawr, Arfon.

Jones graduated with distinction in Art & Design from Coleg Menai, Bangor in 2011 as a mature student and, such is life, due to work commitments she produced no artwork until 2022 when by chance Dewi Tudur nominated her for an Instagram challenge to post a piece of work every day for ten days.

Teresa holds Dewi Tudur’s work in high esteem. The fragility, melancholy as well as the beauty of his pieces enchant her. And Dewi knew, just knew, that Teresa had to share her work with a wider audience.

She told Nation Cymru: “Although daunted by the task ahead, I felt honoured and accepted.

“This challenge led me to use ink as a medium for the first time and I used it on recycled tissue paper due to environmental concerns.

“I still use it as the basis of my work… on the back of two pieces from this challenge I was offered my first solo exhibition ar Plas Glyn y weddw Llanbedrog in late 2022 titled Gobaith Wedi’r Galar.”

In Memoriam, an exhibition of 34 pieces followed in 2025

Teresa’s fight for language protection and enhancement, along with Welsh community justice is a constant source of inspiration. She said: “The theme of my work has been the same throughout and will remain to be so.

“I use art as a political tool. My work is about Cymru, her people, language, literature and history.

“It brings to light the indignities and insults put upon our ancestors, a proud and simple people with an unequivocal love for their country and language.

“The past is brought into the present. It is their story, a narrative of their suffering by their oppressors, a history that is not taught in schools even to this day.

“It needs to be heard and will hopefully encourage young Welsh artists of today to focus on our rich and ancient history, a history of a proud people that should be treasured, celebrated and remembered.”

As for her practice, she uses no specific medium, it is always evolving but the basis of it remains ink on recycled paper.

She shared: “I have of late been experimenting with collage and introducing text into my work, particularly hymns and tunes of poetry.

“To be honest, poetry is the main inspiration.

“Words are important – as the Welsh language sings deep in ones soul and has the impact of awakening the emotions that I seek in my work. They are carefully selected for this purpose.

“My pieces are carefully put together after meticulous research – more by gut instinct than a planned execution.

“A feeling in the depths of my being, from the subconscious? From ancestral memory?

“The work can be brutally honest and filled with raw emotions at times.

“I make no apologies.”

Teresa is immersed in preparation for a forthcoming exhibition for Storiel, Bangor titled “Wylit waed pe gwelit hyn’ (borrowing its title from Fy ngwlad – Gerallt Lloyd Owen)

Wylit, wylit, Lywelyn,

Wylit waed pe gwelit hyn.

Ein calon gan estron ŵr,

Ein coron gan goncwerwr,

A gwerin o ffafrgarwyr

Llariaidd eu gwên lle’r oedd gwŷr.

A translation of these lines from Rhodri Evans is:

You would cry, you would cry, Llywelyn,

You would cry blood if you saw this.

Our hearts in the hands of a foreign man,

Our crown in the hands of a conquerer,

And a peasant-folk of favour givers

Meek their smile, where men used to be.

Referring to the upcoming exhibition, Teresa said: “It is an apt title as there are pieces on y Deddfan Uno, y Llyfrau Gleision, The investiture (Syrcas 1969) and the Arson campaign.

“My intent is to bring another side to these happenings from the perspective of an oppressed Cymraes – yes, still a second class citizen in my own country.

“They hopefully will have a sting or two in their tail.

“I look forward to working with Storiel on this new work.

“The progress can be viewed on instagram – hen.rebelbachdigywilydd along with some facts that led me to create them.”

Teresa concluded: “I must thank Plas Glyn y Weddw for putting their faith in me and introducing me as an artist – but most important their commitment to the Welsh language as all my labels go up in one

language — my mother tongue.

“I have over thirty pieces of work in private collections and am humbled that people buy my work.

“I do not forgive or forget those who trespassed against beloved land and my work is a stance of defiance against her oppressors.

“Again I make no apology I will let a comment that was left for In Memoriam sum up my work: “Dy gampweithiau’n brifo’r cof a chodi cywilydd gan wneund i ni sylweddol beth ydym wedi’i golli a phoeni am a ddaw. Diolch am agor ein llygaid.”

Our anthem’s final lines, translated, say clearly: “Though the enemy have trampled my country underfoot, the old language of the Welsh knows no retreat.

“The spirit is not hindered by the treacherous hand, nor silenced the sweet harp of my land.”

Teresa, with all the might of her hand, continues a legacy of protest art that is electrifying, stirring and infectiously potent.

Even as she approaches her seventies, it still seems as though we have yet to see the full power of her restless, limitless talents.

The best is surely still to come.

Diolch am agor ein llygaid.

