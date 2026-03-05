Terminally ill illustrator leaves lasting legacy with children’s book for charity

Amelia Jones

A children’s book that was written and illustrated by a Welsh man battling terminal cancer is to be released this month, raising money for a children’s hospice.

Cardiff illustrator, Peter Lawson was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2022. He decided to dedicate the rest of his life to writing and illustrating a children’s book, with a story of love, reassurance and joy which will appeal to all, to raise funds for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

He sadly died on 19 November 2023 at the age of 63 after a 21 month battle with Stage 4 bowel cancer.

Now on World Book Day (Thursday March 5) Lawson’s daughter Dr Thea Lawson and his widow Karen are launching On Big Bear’s Shoulders, fulfilling his final wishes to leave a legacy to benefit children with life shortening conditions and their families.

His daughter, 32, an A&E doctor currently working for the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London says: “My dad spent 35 years creating worlds for children to escape into.

“He illustrated characters familiar to many of our childhoods, but at home he never treated it as a career. He believed stories gave children somewhere safe to go when real life felt confusing or frightening.

“Dad used to say that ‘children’ and ‘hospice’ were two words that should never belong in the same sentence. But because they do exist, he felt strongly those places should be as gentle and unfrightening as possible.

“He had supported Tŷ Hafan for years, and after his cancer diagnosis he became preoccupied with the idea that a child facing illness doesn’t understand what’s happening in the same way an adult can.

“Dad believed that if a child was scared or stuck in a hospital bed, imagination might be the one place they could still travel freely. He didn’t want the story to be about illness or dying.

“He wanted it to be about safety, about being carried when you’re too small to understand what’s happening around you.

“In many ways On Big Bear’s Shoulders is about reassurance. It tells a child: you are safe, someone is holding you, and this moment won’t last forever.”

Early career

Lawson had worked as a rowing coach and a blood bank delivery driver before launching his career as a children’s illustrator in his early twenties. Entirely self-taught he created, wrote and illustrated Toucan ‘Tecs: The Adventures of Zippi & Zac, persuaded publisher Heinemann to take a chance on him and his creations and as Thea says ‘the rest is history’.

He went on to spend 35 successful years in children’s book publishing, illustrating for some of the world’s most beloved characters including Thomas the Tank Engine, Barbie, Winnie-the- Pooh, Dora the Explorer, Postman Pat, and Fireman Sam.

A copy of Toucan ‘Tecs: The Adventures of Zippi & Zac lies within the prestigious Bodleian Libraries archive, as well as having a successful animation run on CITV in the early 1990s.

Outside of work Peter had a long history of fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, including a remarkable solo cycle ride from Radyr Golf Club to St. Andrews in Scotland in 2021, which he completed just months before being diagnosed with cancer.

Stories outlive people

Lawson’s daughter added: “I think it’s extraordinary that Dad spent the final chapter of his own life thinking about people he believed needed comfort more than he did”

“Dad was determined that Tŷ Hafan should never have to worry about resources, and that the children there would feel joy as well as care.

“I’m a doctor, so I see suffering every day, but this feels different. This is the part of care that isn’t clinical, it’s comfort. If one child reads the book and feels less frightened, or forgets they’re unwell for a while, then it has done exactly what he hoped. Any money we can raise for Tŷ Hafan would already be a legacy for me.

“Dad always believed stories outlive people. In a way, this is him still helping families he will never meet. Publishing it now doesn’t feel like promoting a book. It feels like finishing something he started. He always lived by the idea that you leave the world a little kinder than you found it, and this was his way of doing that.”

Reassurance and love

Tracy Jones, Director of Family Wellbeing and Outreach Services for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, says: “We cannot thank the Lawson family enough for their kindness and generosity in giving us Peter’s beautiful book and everything it brings to our Tŷ Hafan family.

“The story Peter has written is one of reassurance and love and reminds us that even when life is really difficult, adventures can still be had and joy can still be found. And Peter’s illustrations are, quite simply, gorgeous.

“The message of On Big Bear’s Shoulders reflects perfectly what we believe at Tŷ Hafan. And the money raised by sales of this beautiful book will, of course, be very gratefully received.”

You can purchase the book on the Tŷ Hafan website or in store from Thursday 5 March.