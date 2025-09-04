The autumn walks in Wales crowned the best in the UK

As autumn leaves appear across the UK, the nation is looking for the perfect way to embrace the outdoors with seasonal activities, as searches for ‘autumn walks’ have soared by 247% in the past week.

New data from VisitBritain revealed that family time (38%) and reconnecting with nature (23%) are among the top motivations for UK holidays and short breaks*, making autumn the ideal time to plan a staycation.

To inspire people to embrace fresh air and enjoy more together time for less, caravan holiday providers, Parkdean Resorts, have unveiled the UK’s most popular autumn walks.

#Autumnwalks are trending on TikTok – with over 10,600 videos shared on the platform of different locations, it’s clear that seasonal strolls are in high demand.

With searches for ‘best walks near me’ also increasing by 120%*, Parkdean Resorts has analysed data from the most-viewed TikToks to reveal the UK’s most popular autumn walking hotspots for 2025.

Wales has been revealed as the top destination for an autumn walk, offering golden forest trails and scenic views. However, walking locations across the Peak District, Scotland, and the Lake District have also made it into the top 10.

With over 1.2 million TikTok views, Hafren Forest has been crowned the most viral autumn walk in the UK. Nestled in the Cambrian Mountains, this picturesque woodland forest offers lush evergreens, golden foliage and stunning riverside trails to explore.

Located in Eryri National Park, Aberglaslyn Pass has been named the second-best autumnal walk in the UK. With over 642,000 views on TikTok, this picturesque riverside walk takes visitors through the wooded valleys alongside the River Glaslyn. This captivating walk showcases the very best of North Wales’ natural beauty.

For those looking to explore the beauty of Wales this autumn, Parkdean has more than 14,000 holidays across five holiday parks from just £89.

Methodology

*VisitBritain – Domestic Sentiment Tracker Report – August 2025