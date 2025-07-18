The beautiful B&B voted the best in Wales

A Welsh bed and breakfast has been voted the best in the UK.

Ramsey House, which is situated in St Davids, Pembrokeshire has been awarded the prestigious title of AA Best Bed & Breakfast in Wales 2025.

This national accolade recognises excellence in hospitality, comfort, and service.

Owners of the B&B, Suzanne & Shaun Ellison, say it marks a ‘proud milestone’ in the 18 years of running Ramsey House.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of the UK’s smallest city, the B&B has long been a haven for guests seeking a peaceful, modern and memorable experience in Pembrokeshire.

“This latest recognition from the AA comes after years of consistent dedication to high standards and warm hospitality,” said the owners.

“We’re overjoyed and honoured to receive this award,” they added. “It’s a huge testament to the love and care we’ve poured into Ramsey House since we first opened our doors. We’re also deeply grateful to our guests for their continued support and kind words over the years.”

This isn’t the first time Ramsey House has caught the attention of the AA. In 2020, the B&B was awarded Best Breakfast in Wales, and were runners-up for Friendliest B&B in two previous years — all reflecting the owners’ commitment to thoughtful service and exceptional quality.

The AA’s panel of expert inspectors praised Ramsey House for its outstanding guest experience, beautiful setting, and consistently high standards. The award is part of the annual AA Bed & Breakfast Awards, which spotlight the very best in UK hospitality.

“As we celebrate this exciting achievement, we remain committed to welcoming guests — old and new — with the same care, warmth and attention to detail that have become the hallmarks of a stay at Ramsey House,” said the Ellisons.

Key features of Ramsey House as detailed on their website

– The bedrooms are stylishly decorated in ‘Boutique’ style with Designer’s Guild, Harlequin and Zoffany papers and fabrics

– Our beds are Hypnos beds, widely known as the most comfortable beds in the world.

– All bathrooms have stunning Italian tiles and are furnished with luxury, contemporary fittings.

– Our rooms feature flat screen TVs, tea tray with a variety of teas and fresh coffee, complimentary WiFi, goose down duvets and comfy mattress toppers

– Our first floor rooms have stunning views, either out to sea, across the adjacent picturesque countryside or overlooking the world famous St Davids Cathedral.

– The ground floor rooms have views across our well-kept and enclosed gardens and are perfect for guests who don’t wish to climb stairs.

– Shaun is a professional chef with a successful career in high quality and Michelin star rated hotels, enabling him to provide an excellent range of delicious cuisine.

– All produce used is sourced locally whenever possible – a true flavour of Wales.

– We can prepare fresh picnic lunches for your day out walking the coastal path or beaches, from a walker’s lunch through to luxury hampers with your choice of food and wine.

– We have a licensed bar for our guests. Why not enjoy a local artisan beer in our garden after your coast path exploits?

– We have ample off-street parking

– Ramsey House is within easy walking distance of St Davids

