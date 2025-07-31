The best and worst places in Wales for food hygiene ratings revealed

The local authorities across Wales that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, with one county in Wales ranking at the bottom across all towns and cities in the UK.

The information was revealed in a report from online training provider High Speed Training to mark 15 years since the introduction of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 240,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in Wales, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.47 from over 13,000 premises, which places Wales in 7th position when compared to regions of the UK.

A similar report run in 2024 by High Speed Training calculated Wales’ score at 4.45, showing that food hygiene standards have increased across the country over recent years.

The top ranking local authority in Wales was Wrexham, with an impressive average score of 4.90 from over 400 premises, meaning it would rank joint 5th in a list of towns and cities from across the UK.

The biggest improver in Wales was Torfaen, which improved its average score by 0.19, though it still placed in the bottom half of the local authorities list.

Cardiff (4.37) ranked 13th in Wales, improving its rating by 0.03 from 2024. Swansea placed 15th in Wales, with a rating of 4.25.

The lowest average rating in Wales went to Blaenau Gwent, with an average score of 3.94, meaning that they would rank bottom when compared to towns and cities across the UK.

Ratings

High Speed Training’s report also found that more than 1 in 4 takeaways (25.3%) across Wales scored 3 or below for their food hygiene rating, with 36 premises scoring a zero for their rating, and 696 scoring a one. 86.7% of all premises across Wales scored a 4 or a 5, with 89.3% of restaurants and cafes achieving a 4 or a 5 for their score.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that was launched in 2010. It replaced a number of regional schemes, with the aim of providing hygiene information clearly and more effectively across the UK.

Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Welsh rankings

Wrexham , ranked 1st in Wales, has the highest rating of 4.90, an increase of 0.09 from 2024..

, ranked 1st in Wales, has the highest rating of 4.90, an increase of 0.09 from 2024.. Blaenau Gwent , ranked 19th, has the lowest rating of 3.94, an increase of 0.03 from 2024..

, ranked 19th, has the lowest rating of 3.94, an increase of 0.03 from 2024.. Newport , which is now ranked 8th in the country, had the biggest improvement in ranking, moving up 4 positions from its 2024 rank of 12th.

, which is now ranked 8th in the country, had the biggest improvement in ranking, moving up 4 positions from its 2024 rank of 12th. Powys (ranked 10th) and Neath Port Talbot (ranked 11th) had the biggest drop in ranking, both moving down 2 positions from their 2024 ranks.

(ranked 10th) and (ranked 11th) had the biggest drop in ranking, both moving down 2 positions from their 2024 ranks. Ranked 14th in Wales, Torfaen had the biggest improvement in average rating with an increase of 0.19. Its average rating in 2024 was 4.16.

had the biggest improvement in average rating with an increase of 0.19. Its average rating in 2024 was 4.16. Pembrokeshire, ranked 8th, had the biggest decrease in average rating with a drop of 0.04. Its average rating in 2024 was 4.56.

Across the country, there were 13,023 premises analysed. This is a decrease of 92 from 2024.

25.3% of takeaways and sandwich shops in Wales scored a 0, 1, 2, or 3.

Across the country, 36 premises scored a 0, and 696 premises scored a 1.

The total number of premises scoring a 0, 1, 2, or 3 was 5,217.

86.7% of all premises in Wales scored a 4 or a 5.

89.3% of restaurants, cafes, and canteens in the region scored a 4 or a 5.

Overall country change: 2025: 4.47 – 2024: 4.45

“Paramount importance”

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training commented: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them. 15 years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever. These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously.”

He added: “For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2024. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

To view the report in full, and to see how your area compares to others, please click here.

