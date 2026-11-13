The best autumn walks in Wales according to outdoor experts

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ best autumn walks have been ranked by outdoor experts.

Those experts at GO Outdoors analysed woodland coverage and average rainfall to reveal the best spots for a walk this autumn.

Plas Power Woods comes out on top as Wales’ best Autumn walk. This ancient woodland footpath features riverside trails with historic remains from the 18th century. The walk offers a diverse selection of flora and fauna, with plenty of places to spot wildlife.

Waterfall Country walk ranks second. Waterfall Country is an area of over a dozen waterfalls between Pontneddfechan and Ystradfellte in the southwestern part of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Waterfall Country records the highest woodland cover, giving autumn walkers greater protection from the rainfall. It also records the second-largest sunshine hours, meaning that autumn walkers have the potential to walk for longer hours as the evening gets darker earlier.

Rounding out the top three is Devil’s Bridge to Cwm Rheidol. With the largest woodland coverage, this scenic, rugged Mid-Wales route blends dramatic gorge scenery, ancient oak woodlands, and industrial mining history. The 8.3-mile (13.4km) circular walk takes in the spectacular Mynach Falls, the famous triple bridge at Devil’s Bridge and the trails of Coed Rheidol National Nature Reserve.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: “Autumn is one of the best seasons to explore the outdoors. With milder temperatures and beautiful scenery as the leaves change colour, it’s the perfect time to head out and explore the UK.

“Depending on the day, autumn can bring warmer temperatures or drizzly rainfall, so being prepared ahead of your hike will help make you more comfortable. Opt for comfortable, sturdy walking boots and a waterproof jacket to keep you comfortable and dry, and remember to check the forecast before setting off!”

The full study can be viewed HERE https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/blogs/article/best-autumn-walks-uk

The best autumn hikes in Wales:

Methodology

A seed list of recommended autumn walks across Great Britain was compiled and the start point was noted for each walk.

We used the National Forest Inventory GB 2024 to measure two factors within a 1km radius of each start point. Total woodland coverage is the woodland area as a percentage of the 1 km buffer. Broadleaved-dominant share of woodland is the area classified as “Broadleaved” or “Mixed mainly broadleaved” as a percentage of the total woodland area.

For rainfall, Met Office data of rainfall totals from September-November was collected from each walk’s start point.

Each factor was converted to a normalised 0-10 score. All three factors were equally weighted and averaged to calculate the overall score out of 10.