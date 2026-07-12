The best family days out along the Wales Coast Path this summer

Amelia Jones

From traditional seaside days out to wildlife spotting and accessible walks, there are plenty of ways for families to enjoy the Wales Coast Path this summer.

Llandudno remains one of Wales’ classic seaside resorts, with its Victorian promenade, pier and traditional holiday attractions. Families can spend the day with puppet shows, ice creams and deckchairs by the sea before ending with fish and chips overlooking the promenade.

For those wanting to add a walk to the day, the Wales Coast Path route between Llandudno and Conwy offers a longer coastal stretch, with routes ranging from around four to eight miles depending on the path chosen.

On the Llŷn Peninsula, the walk from Nefyn to Porthdinllaen combines sandy beaches with rockpooling opportunities near the Lifeboat Station at low tide. August is also a good time to spot seals in the area. The route can be finished with a drink at the Tŷ Coch Inn, which sits directly on Porthdinllaen beach.

Barry Island offers a different kind of seaside nostalgia, with arcades, attractions and its links to Gavin and Stacey. The walk from Cold Knap car park takes in views over Whitmore Bay and passes locations familiar to fans of the show, with cafés nearby for a break along the way.

At Solva Harbour in Pembrokeshire, crabbing remains a simple summer favourite. The quay is a popular spot for families armed with nets, lines and bait, while the surrounding coast path offers the chance to continue exploring afterwards.

Walk on the wild side

The Wales Coast Path also provides plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife during the summer months.

Cardigan Bay is the best place for dolphin spotting, the summer months are the peak time to see Britain’s biggest resident population of dolphins, particularly from headlands on the Wales Coast Path between Cardigan and New Quay. Boat trips are also available for those wanting a closer look. or for extra wow-factor, joining a sunset boat trip.

Further west, Llanelli Wetland Centre offers the chance to see a variety of bird species, including flamingos, alongside the Millennium Coastal Path. The flat route also makes it a popular option for family walks and bike rides.

At Stackpole Estate in Pembrokeshire, August brings guided bat walks, where visitors can explore the area at dusk and use bat detectors to listen for different species.

Buggy and bike walks

Unusually for coastal trails there are many areas of the Wales Coast Path that are pushchair and wheelchair accessible for families.

The flat promenades at Llanfairfechan are perfect for pushing prams and summer holiday toddler picnics and wildlife spotting along the way. See more here.

The bike-friendly Millennium Coastal Path is a traffic-free route along the Carmarthenshire stretch of the coast path and makes for a fun family day out. Along the trail you’ll pass one of Britain’s rare sand dune forests and the picturesque Sandy Water Park.

Newport Wetlands Reserve is super baby friendly. This area of the coast path covers 438 hectares of stunning reedbeds, tranquil lagoons, lush wet grasslands, and wild estuary mudflats – all pushchair accessible, with baby changing facilities, toilets and a café and play area to boot. See more here.

History and ‘wow’ stops

The Wales Coast Path runs straight through the town of Conwy with the UNESCO World Heritage site of Conwy Castle and its nearly intact medieval town walls.

Cadw run plenty of family fun events at the castle through the summer months, including Conwy Jester Days with magic, comedy shows and fun within the castle walls. And there’s some great Wales Coast Path routes nearby.

Portmeirion Village in north Wales offers a magical, Italianate stop off for families who can purchase a day entry ticket, featuring colourful Mediterranean-style buildings, sandy beaches, 70 acres of woodland gardens and a central piazza with a giant chessboard. For walking routes nearby see here.

Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey is an easy beach walk along the coast walk takes you to a magical ‘lovers’ island’ featuring picturesque lighthouses and stunning views. It’s home to the remains of St Dwynwen’s Church, named for the Celtic princess known as the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Children will enjoy the holy well close to the church, populated by eels said to be able to predict your romantic future. If they’re jumping when you visit, you’re sure to be lucky in love.

Interactive app

You can download the Wales Coast Path app, which includes 7 Family Walks with a Difference offering a unique digital experience. Once the app is downloaded and open on a device, you can simply point it at the information board to unlock the special features in the app.

This activates a game, an augmented reality feature or a 3D video telling you a unique story about that section of the path that might not otherwise be obvious.

These boards can be found at:

The Great Orme near the Rest and be Thankful café in Conwy County

Menai Bridge town on the Belgian Promenade on Anglesey

Borth y Gest, near the car park in the village on the Llyn Peninsula

New Quay town on the green near the official halfway sculpture in Ceredigion

Saundersfoot beach in Pembrokeshire

Pendine Sands near the beach car park in Carmarthenshire

Cardiff Barrage near Roald Dahl’s famous enormous crocodile bench in Cardiff Bay