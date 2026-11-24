The first of four consecutive supermoons is set to rise in the sky this evening (24 November) – but where are the best places in Wales to see it?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit becoming completely illuminated by the sun without any shadow from our planet falling on it.

November’s supermoon is called a ‘Beaver moon’ and is sometimes known as the ‘Frost Moon’.

The name is thought to originate from native North Americans and coincides with the time of year beavers would be most active before retreating to their lodges for the winter.

The Beaver Moon is due to rise on at 14:53 GMT today and will be visible in Welsh skies tonight (24 November) reaching its peak just after 9pm appearing larger and brighter than normal.

In Celtic cultures, however, the traditional name is ‘The Mourning Moon’ (also called the Darkest Depths Moon) – a traditional name especially in Celtic and Pagan traditions for the last full moon before the winter solstice, most often occurring in November.

The time marks a period of quiet reflection, grief, and preparation for colder, darker months ahead, when pagan and seasonal traditions associate it with releasing old habits, letting go of emotional baggage, and clearing space before the return of longer light after the winter solstice

While the stars can be seen from just about anywhere in Wales, the best sites for astronomical events are usually rural, dark sky locations away from urban life.

A study by outdoor experts Millets has listed the best moon-spotting regions in the country based on areas with the lowest light pollution.

When stargazing, choosing a dark location away from artificial brightness and city lights is ideal for witnessing astronomical events like equinoxes, solstices, meteor showers, eclipses and supermoons.

The market town of Neath in Port Talbot was hailed the optimal Welsh location for witnessing astronomical events, thanks to its dark skies and low air quality index (AQI).

The town is the second darkest of all locations Millets looked at, second only to Llanelli which received 9.72 out of 10 for sky watching quality.

Merthyr Tydfil came in at number three on the list closely follow by Wrexham which boasts low levels of light pollution and a low air quality index.

People in Barry, Bridgend, and Caerphilly will also enjoy good views of the Beaver Moon provided the weather is set fair.

Newport, Cardiff and Swansea sit at the lower end of the top ten list with darkness significantly impacting stargazing opportunities more than smog and particulate matter in the air.

The weather in Wales this evening will be dry in the south with clear skies. It will turn cloudier from the north with patchy rain and drizzle sinking southwards.

For good views, stargazers are advised to get up high facing the east during twilight shortly after the sun sets in the west.

As the moon makes its way above the horizon it may appear tinged a rusty red colour and will look bigger to the naked eye.

And for those who might miss this one, there’s still a chance to see still three more supermoons over the next few months:

24 December – Cold Moon, falling on Christmas Eve

22 January – Wolf Moon, the first full Moon of the new year

20 February – Snow Moon

Photography advice

As autumn takes hold across the UK, astronomy enthusiasts and photographers have a jam-packed calendar of spectacular night sky events to look forward to.

To help the nation make the most of these cosmic displays, Europe’s leading photo printing company CEWE has enlisted its creative lead, Adrianne Yates, to share expert advice on how to photograph them using smartphones and cameras.

The Pleiades Star Cluster (October – April): Also known as the ‘Seven Sisters’, this million-year-old star cluster in the constellation Taurus contains over 1,000 stars, though only six or seven are visible to the naked eye.

Adrianne says: “Smartphones can detect movement, so holding your phone in your hand will limit your shutter exposure to just a few seconds. If you lock your device on a sturdy tripod, it unlocks a longer 30-second exposure capable of picking up fainter stars. Always use a 3-second shutter delay or a remote trigger so touching the screen doesn’t shake the frame.

“For camera users, choose a focal length between 50mm and 135mm to frame the cluster tightly, and use the widest aperture your lens allows (such as f/1.8 or f/2.8) to gather maximum light.”

Leonid Meteor Shower (6th November to 30th November): Radiating from the constellation Leo, the Leonid’s are among the fastest meteors in space, travelling at 44 miles per second as Earth crosses the dust trail of Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The peak time to see this will be on the 16th – 17th November.

Adrianne says: “Because meteors appeal at random intervals, use an intervalometer on your camera to shoot continuously for an hour or more. You can then review the batch later to isolate the exact frames featuring bright streaks.”

The Beaver Supermoon (24 November): The final supermoon of the autumn season will reach its orbital closest point on the 24th November, cutting through urban light pollution with ease.

Adrianne says: “Never use a digital zoom on a phone as it will crop and pixelate the image. Instead, shoot at a standard focal lengths and crop in post-production. On a camera, use a telephoto lens of at least 200mm to 300mm with an aperture around f/8 to f/11 and a fast shutter speed (1/125s) to preserve lunar texture.”